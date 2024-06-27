NBA Draft 2024 complete first round: High school alma mater of every pick
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is done, and if "France" were a high school, it would be the one with the most first-round picks (four).
But it's not.
Among the prep ranks, IMG Academy (Florida) and Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) each had two first-round picks.
From a whole-state perspective, Georgia and California led the pack with three picks each.
The biggest burning question heading into Round 2 on Thursday, June 27 (starting at 1 p.m. Pacific) is where Bronny James will go (if at all).
Here's the complete first round, with the last high school each player competed for taking the spot where that player's last college is usually listed. If the pick didn't play U.S. high school basketball, his native country is listed instead.
1. Hawks draft Zaccharie Risacher, France
2. Wizards draft Alex Sarr, France
3. Rockets draft Reed Sheppard, North Laurel (Kentucky)
4. Spurs draft Stephon Castle, Newton (Georgia)
5. Pistons draft Ron Holland II, Duncanville (Texas)
6. Hornets draft Tidjane Salaun, France
7. Trail Blazers draft Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central (Connecticut)
8. Spurs draft Rob Dillingham, Overtime Elite (Georgia) — Traded to Timberwolves
9. Grizzlies draft Zach Edey, IMG Academy (Florida)
10. Jazz draft Cody Williams, Perry (Arizona)
11. Bulls draft Matas Buzelis, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas)
12. Thunder draft Nikola Topic, Serbia
13. Kings draft Devin Carter, Brewster Academy (New Hampshire)
14. Trail Blazers draft Bub Carrington, St. Frances Academy (Maryland) — Traded to Wizards
15. Heat draft Kel’el Ware, North Little Rock (Arkansas)
16. 76ers draft Jared McCain, Corona Centennial (California)
17. Lakers draft Dalton Knecht, Prairie View (Colorado)
18. Magic draft Tristan da Silva, Germany
19. Raptors draft Ja’Kobe Walter, Link Academy (Missouri)
20. Cavaliers draft Jaylon Tyson, John Paul II (Texas)
21. Pelicans draft Yves Missi, Prolific Prep (California)
22. Suns draft DaRon Holmes II, AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) — Traded to Nuggets
23. Bucks draft AJ Johnson, Southern California Academy (California)
24. Knicks draft Kyshawn George, Switzerland — Traded to Wizards
25. Knicks draft Pacome Dadiet, France
26. Wizards draft Dillon Jones, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) — Traded to Thunder (via Knicks)
27. Timberwolves draft Terrence Shannon Jr., IMG Academy (Florida)
28. Nuggets draft Ryan Dunn, Perkiomen (Pennsylvania) — Traded to Suns
29. Jazz draft Isaiah Collier, Wheeler (Georgia)
30. Celtics draft Baylor Scheierman, Aurora (Nebraska)
Si.com's 10 best available players in the second round
1. Kyle Filipowski, Wilbraham and Monson Academy (Massachusetts)
Update: Picked No. 32 by Utah Jazz
2. Johnny Furphy, Australia
Update: Picked No. 35 by San Antonio Spurs, traded to the Pacers
3. Tyler Kolek, St. George's School (Rhode Island)
Update: Picked No. 34 by Portland Trail Blazers, traded to the Knicks
4. Cam Christie, Rolling Meadows (Illinois)
Update: Picked No. 46 by LA Clippers
5. Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter (Pennsylvania)
Update: Not picked
6. Adem Bona, Prolific Prep (California)
Update: Picked No. 41 by Philadelphia 76ers
7. Tyler Smith, George Bush (Texas)
Update: Picked No. 33 by Milwaukee Bucks
8. Keshad Johnson, San Leandro (California)
Update: Not picked
9. Cam Spencer, Boys' Latin School (Maryland)
Update: Picked No. 53 by Detroit Pistons
10. Jonathan Mogbo, Forest Hill (Florida)
Update: Picked No. 31 by Toronto Raptors
