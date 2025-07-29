New York gunman Shane Tamura was once a high school football standout in Los Angeles
The New York Post reported that at least five people were shot and killed Monday evening in Midtown Manhattan, N.Y.
One of the victims was a police officer.
The gunman, who is pictured walking with a large firearm into a Midtown 44-story skycraper, was identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, who was later found dead on the 33rd floor from a self-inflicted wound, law enforcement told the NY Post.
According to reports, the building Tamura opened fire in houses the Blackstone and NFL headquarters. He opened fire around 6:30 p.m. 'during the evening rush', the Post reports.
Tamura resided in Las Vegas, according to reports, but spent his high school years in Los Angeles where he was a standout prep football player at Golden Valley and Granada Hills Charter High Schools. Granada Hills Charter is an Los Angeles Unified School District school located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, which is located in Northern Los Angeles County.
The Highlanders were just 2-9 when Tamura was a senior in the fall of 2015, but he was the lone bright spot for the team's offense. Tamura played in nine games his senior year, rushed for 616 yards on 126 carries and five touchdowns. He also tallied 229 yards receiving on 25 receptions and two scores.
An interview of Tamura in football pads has resurfaced all over the internet. Los Angeles Daily News correspondent Jack Pollon interviewed Tamura after a September victory over Kennedy High School, 35-31, in 2015.
Tamura broke for a big touchdown in the game, to which the reporter tweeted: "Shane tamura 69-yard td jailbreak screen pass and granada hills leads kennedy 35-24 with 3:42 to go."
Before his time at Granada Hills, Tamura was at Golden Valley High School located in the Santa Clarita Valley even more north of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County. As a junior he rushed for 774 yards on 139 carries and 11 TDs. He amassed 100-plus yards three times as a junior in 2014.
Tamura held a Nevada concealed carry permit, a photo of which has surfaced online.
Investigators are examining whether his failed aspirations to enter the NFL may have played a role in the attack, though no official motive has been confirmed. Authorities are still reviewing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
There's no information yet on how a former high school football standout in Los Angeles — by way of Las Vegas — came to the act of such horrific violence, but the New York Times did provide information regarding Tamura's car and travel.
"The BMW the shooter arrived in was registered to Tamura ... Inside the car, the police found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition and magazines, as well as a backpack and medication prescribed to Mr. Tamura ... There were no explosives.," the Times said.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: