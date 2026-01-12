High School

Former Iowa High School QB Finds New College Home

Dowling Catholic’s Jaxon Smolik transfers from Penn State to Temple

Dana Becker

Penn State quarterback Jaxon Smolik (14) talks with quarterback coach Danny O'Brien on the sideline during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8.
Penn State quarterback Jaxon Smolik (14) talks with quarterback coach Danny O'Brien on the sideline during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former Iowa high school football standout opted to enter the transfer portal following the move by Matt Campbell to take over at Penn State.

Jaxon Smolik, who played quarterback at Dowling Catholic High School before enrolling at Penn State, has committed to Temple.

Smolik will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after spending three years in Happy Valley. Campbell previously served as the head coach at Iowa State.

The 6-foot-1 Smolik was the backup to Ethan Grunkemeyer after an injury ended the season fo Drew Allar. He was also the backup as a freshman in 2023 to Allar before the arrival of Grunkemeyer on the scene

Smolik played in one game in 2023, taking a redshirt, before an injury cost him the entire 2024 season. He appeared in three games this past fall, rushing for three yards.

Jaxon Smolik Had Incredible High School Career At Dowling Catholic

At Dowling Catholic, Smolik was a captain and led the Maroons to 25 wins over the past three years of his high school career. Dowling Catholic finished 10-2 during his senior season, reaching the Class 5A Iowa high school football state semifinals for a second time.

Smolik completed 64 percent of his passes as a senior for 1,967 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had 959 yards and nine scores as a junior, throwing for 794 and six more TDs during his sophomore season.

Interestingly enough, Temple opens the 2026 season against Penn State.

Published
