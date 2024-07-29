Paris Olympics 2024: Ilona Maher was a 3-sport high school star before rugby superstardom
Ilona Maher has come a long way and delivered a lot of stiff-arms since starring in basketball, softball and field hockey for South Burlington High School in Vermont.
She earned all-state honors in basketball and field hockey in high school, but rugby became her sport of choice at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.
That choice has paid off big-time for one of the early superstars of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
She's gotten attention not only for bowling over her opponents:
But also delivering inspirational messages like this that have been getting shared like cute cat videos times a thousand on social media:
Maher cites high school in the video while sharing an unpleasant memory (and simultaneously roasting a negative commenter trying to criticize her weight):
"I remember vividly one time in high school, I did turning the physical into the office, and at the bottom of the sheet it said 'overweight,'" Maher says. "And I was so embarrassed to turn that in and to have that written there. So I've been like this my entire life."
Maher's latest achievement on the rugby field was helping the United States' women's rugby sevens team reach the Olympic semifinals for the first time after beating Britain 17-7 on Monday.
Next up for Maher and the U.S. team is a semifinal match against defending champion New Zealand on Tuesday.
In high school she earned first-team all-state honors in field hockey and second-team all-state honors in basketball while also playing softball and starring for the South Burlington School Rugby Football Club.
Now she has 1.4 million Instagram and 1.5 million TikTok followers while helping women's rugby soar to new heights in popularity this summer.
She got her social media messaging going before The Games began:
“As the Olympics officially start today, I want you all to take a look at all the different body types on display,” Maher said in an Instagram reel. “All body types matter, all body types are worthy, from the smallest gymnast to the tallest volleyball player, from a rugby player to a shot-putter to a sprinter. All body types are beautiful and can do amazing things, so truly see yourself in these athletes and know that you can do it too.”
