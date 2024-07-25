Minnesota high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are underway as top athletes from around the globe arrive in France for a chance at Olympic glory.
Twelve athletes from Minnesota will compete in the Olympics, and eight of them will represent Team USA while four will compete as nationals for other countries. One athlete from Minnesota, Shane Wiskus, is an Olympic alternate.
For many of these athletes, competing in Minnesota high school sports was a part of their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here are the athletes from Minnesota competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Team USA
Dakotah Lindwurm – St. Francis – Track and Field
Lindwurm will represent Team USA and Minnesota in the women's marathon. The St. Francis High School alumni finished third in the trials with a time of two hours, 25 minutes and 31 seconds.
The women’s marathon is on August 11 at 1 a.m. CT.
Payton Otterdahl – Rosemount – Track and Field
Rosemount High School alumni Payton Otterdahl qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris in shot put with a throw of 73 feet, half-an-inch at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Otterdahl won the 2014 MSHSL Class 2A shot put and discus state championship for Rosemount High School. In 2013, his junior season, Otterdahl finished second in the shot put and third in the discus in the state championship meet.
The men’s shot put first round will take place on August 2 at 1:10 p.m. The final is on August 3 at 12:35 p.m.
Suni Lee – St. Paul – Women’s Artistic Gymnastics
The St. Paul native will have a chance to defend her 2020 Tokyo Olympics all-around gold medal. She finished first in the uneven bars at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis.
Women’s artistic gymnastics begin on July 28.
Lara Dallman-Weiss – Shoreview – Sailing
Dallman-Weiss is a Shoreview native who will compete in the mixed dinghy-470. She grew up sailing with the Inland Lakes Yachting Association and on White Bear Lake.
She attended Eckerd College in Florida. She’s been a member of the White Bear Yacht Club.
She was an Olympian in 2021 and finished 12th. The mixed dinghy sailing competition will begin on August 2.
Regan Smith – Lakeville – Swimming
Smith will compete in the 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter backstroke and 200-meter butterfly. Smith swam for Apple Valley’s Riptide Swim Club. Smith attended Stanford University. She left before graduating to train under Bob Bowman, the former trainer of Michael Phelps.
The women’s 100-meter backstroke heats begin on July 29. The 200-meter backstroke heats begin on August 1. The 200-meter butterfly heats begin on July 31.
Jordan Thompson – Edina – Volleyball
Thompson was born in Edina and competed for Edina High School. She played club volleyball for Club 43 and then Northern Lights during high school. Thompson went on to play at the University of Cincinnati. She won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Team USA.
Team USA begins competition on July 29 against China at 10 a.m.
Alise Willoughby – St. Cloud – BMX
Willoughby is from St. Cloud and competing in her fourth Olympics. She took the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She won her third BMX racing world title in May.
Women’s BMX racing begins on August 1.
Matthew Wilkinson – Minnetonka – Track and Field
Wilkinson, who went to Minnetonka High School, qualified in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase via the world rankings. Wilkinson ran an 8:23 at the Team USA Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon to finish second, but it was his time of 8:16.59 earlier this season that earned him a trip to Paris.
The first round of the 3,000-meter steeplechase begins on August 5 at 12:04 p.m.
Shane Wiskus – Spring Park – Men's Artistic Gymnastics
Wiskus is an alternate for the men’s artistic gymnastic team.
Other Nations
Alasan Ann – Maple Grove – Taekwondo (The Gambia)
Ann graduated from Maple Grove High School in 2019. He is the first athlete to represent The Gambia in the Olympics in taekwondo. He was born in the United States, but his father is from The Gambia. He attended the World Taekwondo Academy in Maple Grove.
Taekwondo begins on August 7.
Joseph Fahnbulleh – Hopkins – Track and Field (Liberia)
Fahnbulleh was born in Hopkins and attended Hopkins High School. He won the 2018 and 2019 MSHSL Class 2A 200-meters championship, and he finished fourth in the triple jump in 2019.
He attended the University of Florida. He was the Liberian flag holder in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.
He is competing in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay. The 200-meter dash begins on August 5, and the 4x100-meter relay begins on August 8.
Nuni Omot – Mahtomedi – Basketball (South Sudan)
Omot moved to Minnesota as a child, and he played basketball at Mahtomedi High School in his senior season. He played for Concordia University, St. Paul before transferring and eventually landing at Baylor University.
South Sudan opens against Puerto Rico on July 28 at 4 a.m.
Akeem Sirleaf – North St. Paul – Track and Field (Liberia)
Sirleaf graduated from North St. Paul High School. He’ll be on the Liberian 4x100-meter relay with Fahnbulleh.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X