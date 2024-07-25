Former Pennsylvania high school athletes to take part in 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
As of Wednesday, the 2024 Paris Olympics have begun with events in a handful of sports with the opening ceremonies slated for Friday, July 26.
Among the athletes participating in the 2024 Olympics for the United States of America are 28 former Pennsylvania high school athletes, led by four from Episcopal Academy and three from Hershey.
There are also a pair of athletes who played their high school sports in Pennsylvania representing Puerto Rico as the Olympics.
In the 2024 Paralympics, also in Paris, six former Pennsylvania high school athletes will compete for the United States.
Below are former Pennsylvania high school athletes competing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics:
Valarie Allman – Hershey HS (3) (Track and Field) 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
Justin Best – Unionville HS (1) (Rowing) 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
Kahleah Cooper – Preparatory Charter HS (12) (Basketball) 2024 Olympian
Brooke Deberdine – Penn Manor HS (3) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Emma Deberdine – Penn Manor HS (3) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Casey Eichfeld – The Keystone School (Canoe/Kayak) 4-time Olympian; 2008, 2012,
2016, 2024
Phia Gladieux – Oley Valley HS (3) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Michael Grady – Central Catholic HS (7) (Rowing) 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
Chris Guliano – Daniel Boone HS (3) (Swimming) 2024 Olympian
Ashley Hoffman – Twin Valley HS (3) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Casey Kaufhold – Conestoga Valley HS (3) (Archery) 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
Karlie Kisha – Hamburg Area HS (3) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Joe Kovacs – Bethlehem Catholic HS (11) (Track and Field) – 3-time Olympian; 2016,
2020, 2024
Spencer Lee – Franklin Regional HS (7) (Wrestling) 2024 Olympian
Josh Matheny – Upper St. Clair HS (7) (Swimming) 2024 Olympian
Nick Mead – Episcopal Academy (Rowing) 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
Ivan Puskovitch – Episcopal Academy (Open Water Swimming) 2024 Olympian
Ariana Ramsey – Upper Merion HS (1) (Rugby) 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
Zain Retherford – Benton HS (4) (Wrestling) 2024 Olympian
Jenny Rizzo – Hershey HS (3) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Jovana Sekulic – Episcopal Academy (Water Polo) 2024 Olympian
Ashley Sessa – Episcopal Academy (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Meredith Sholder – Emmaus HS (11) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Cassie Sumfest – Lewisburg HS (4) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Alyssa Thomas – Central Dauphin HS (3) (Basketball) 2024 Olympian
Bridget Williams – Hempfield Area HS (7) (Track and Field) 2024 Olympian
Allie Wilson – Strath Haven HS (1) (Track and Field) 2024 Olympian
Maddie Zimmer – Hershey HS (3) (Field Hockey) 2024 Olympian
Below are Pennsylvania natives competing for Puerto Rico at the 2024 Olympics:
Ayden Owens-Delerme – North Alleghany HS (7) (Track and Field) 2024 Olympian
Darian Cruz – Bethlehem Catholic HS (11) (Wrestling) 2024 Olympian
Below are former Pennsylvania high school athletes competing for Team USA at the 2024 Paralympics:
David Abrahams – Haverford HS (1) (Para Swimming) 2024 Olympian
Brandon Lyons – Cumberland Valley HS (3) (Para-Cycling) 2024 Olympian
Shawn Morelli – Saegertown HS (10) (Para-Cycling) 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
Kevin Polish – Mapletown HS (7) (Para Archery) 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
Mason Symons – Milton Hershey HS (3) (Wheelchair Rugby) 2024 Olympian
Cody Wills – Central Dauphin HS (3) (Para-Cycling) 2024 Olympian
Taylor Winnett – Hershey HS (3) (Para Swimming) 2024 Olympian
