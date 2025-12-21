High School

President Trump Announces New ‘Patriot Games’ Showcasing Top High School Athletes From All 50 States

Set for fall 2026, the four-day national event will feature elite boys and girls from every state and territory as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration

Gary Adornato

President Donald Trump, shown during the coin toss at the 2025 Army-Navy football game, has announced a new showcase – the Patriot Game – for top high school athletes from all 50 states.
President Donald Trump, shown during the coin toss at the 2025 Army-Navy football game, has announced a new showcase – the Patriot Game – for top high school athletes from all 50 states. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

President Donald Trump has announced a new national showcase for top high school athletes: the Patriot Games, a four-day competition scheduled for the fall of 2026. The event will bring together one male and one female high school athlete from every U.S. state and territory, creating a unique field of elite youth competitors representing all corners of the country.

The Patriot Games will be part of Freedom 250, an administration-led slate of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Trump described the event as a major addition to next year’s semiquincentennial plans, emphasizing that the competition will feature strictly separate boys’ and girls’ divisions.

The Patriot Games format, selection process, and specific athletic events have not yet been publicly detailed, but the administration says more information will be released as planning develops.

Announcement Provides a National Stage of High School Athletes

While pockets of criticism for the event formed on social media, as is the case with most inititatives of President Trump, the overwhelming online response centered on support and excitement for a national showcase dedicated to high school athletes.

Many commenters praised the idea as a long-needed platform that mirrors youth Olympic festivals or national all-star games in other countries. Coaches, parents, and former athletes highlighted how rare it is for high school competitors to earn a truly unified national stage — especially one featuring representatives from every U.S. state and territory.

Some users noted that American prep sports already produce world-class talent in football, basketball, wrestling, track and field, and more, and welcomed the opportunity to see elite athletes from different regions compete side-by-side. Others called it a potential boost for college recruiting, NIL visibility, and the overall growth of high school athletics.

In short, much of the reaction framed the Patriot Games as a celebration of youth sports excellence — a chance to elevate rising stars, strengthen national pride, and create a uniquely American tradition tied to the country’s 250th birthday.

Part of a Broader Freedom 250 Celebration Plan

The Patriot Games are one of several events planned under the Freedom 250 initiative. Other scheduled programming includes:

  • The Great American State Fair on the National Mall
  • A National Prayer Event
  • A Memorial Day Parade
  • Additional cultural and historical celebrations leading up to July 4, 2026

These Freedom 250 events will operate separately from the programming organized by America250, the bipartisan commission established by Congress in 2016 to oversee the nation’s semiquincentennial.

Despite the separation, America250 leadership expressed support, noting that additional celebrations offer more pathways for public participation. “America250 welcomes Freedom 250 and its initiatives that will give the American people more ways they can celebrate America's 250th birthday,” said chair Rosie Rios.

