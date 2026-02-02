The 2026 Winter Olympics Features Six Athletes from the Washington, D.C. Area
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina are set to begin on Feb. 6. As always, many athletes will be representing their countries with millions of fans cheering them on.
The Washington, D.C.-Metropolitan area will feature six athletes representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics. This area has already had its fare share of Olympic Gold Medalists in the summer games. Just ask Katie Ledecky, Kevin Durant, and Quincy Wilson.
This February, Team USA will feature three athletes from the state of Virginia, two from Maryland, and one from D.C. Here are the six D.C. area athletes to keep an eye on and where they went to high school.
Brandon Kim
- Event: Speedskating (Short Track)
Kim was born in Fairfax, Va. and went to Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, where he graduated in 2020. He later attended Stanford University and was a member of the Short Track National Team from 2018 to 2024.
At 20 years old, Kim swept the 2021 U.S. Championships and won his first overall national title. He fell short of competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but will now get his shot in Milan Cortina.
Bryan Sosoo
- Event: Bobsled
Sosoo grew up in Laurel, Md. and attended Reservoir High School in Fulton. As a student, he competed in Track and Field and was the Maryland state champion in the 55-meter and triple jump. Sosoo then attended Monmouth University, where he set the school record and won three conference titles in the 60m.
After he graduated, Sosoo continued his track and field career and competed for Ghana until 2024. That year, he made the switch to Bobsled and joined the U.S. national team.
Carsten Vissering
- Event: Bobsled
Another DMV native on the Bobsled team, Vissering is from Bethesda, Md. and attended Georgetown Prep in North Bethesda. Before bobsled, he had a successful athletic swimming career at USC, and was an NCAA champion, Pac-12 champion, and four-time All-American.
In 2023, Vissering transitioned from swimming to bobsled and even went to a camp in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Conor McDermott-Mostowy
- Event: Speedskating (Long Track)
McDermott-Mostowy is a Washington, D.C. native and went to Georgetown Day School. He was originally supposed to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics until a norovirus illness kept him out.
Then in January 2024, McDermott-Mostowy had a record-breaking performance in the 1000-meter race at the World Cup, which led him to the World Championships in Canada. Now, the 26-year-old will finally get a chance at Olympic gold in Italy.
Ilia Malinin
- Event: Figure Skating
Malinin was also born in Fairfax and attended George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church. Nicknamed the "Quad God," he became the first person to land a Quadruple axel in competition and famously landed seven quads in one program.
Malinin is a two-time World champion who currently attends George Mason University. Now he will take some time away from the Fairfax campus to head overseas.
Mystique Ro
- Event: Skeleton
The final DMV native on this list, Ro is from Nokesville, Va. and went to Brentsville High School in Prince William County. The 31-year-old has two World Championship medals (one gold, one silver) and nine World Cup medals (one gold, six silver, two bronze).
Ro competed in her first Skeleton race in 2017, and won the World Cup event in 2024, the first for the U.S. in eight years. Most recently, she won silver in the World Cup Skeleton Mixed Team race in Lillehammer, Norway back in December.