Quincy Wilson Shatters U18 World Record With 44.10 400M at Ed Murphey Classic

The Bullis School star silences doubters with a historic run, reclaiming his No. 1 ranking and proving he’s still on an Olympic trajectory

Roland Padilla

Jul 12, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Quincy Wilson with his coach Joe Lee during the Ed Murphey Classic at University of Memphis.
From Olympic Gold to Rising Expectations

Quincy Wilson, now 17, has already etched his name into the USA track and field history books. At just 16 years old, he helped Team USA capture gold in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Though he ran as a qualifying member and didn’t appear in the final, his inclusion on the Olympic roster turned heads — and raised expectations. Some wondered whether the young phenom from Bullis High School in Maryland was ready for the global spotlight or if he was simply a flash in the pan.

A Setback Sparks Doubt

The early months of the 2025 season didn’t do him any favors. In May, Wilson was narrowly beaten in a highly anticipated 400-meter showdown by Jayden Horton-Mims, who clocked a blistering 45.24 to snatch the No. 1 ranking for U.S. high schoolers at the time. The result led to whispers online and even among track insiders — had Wilson plateaued? Was the Olympic hype premature?

Wilson Responds With Historic Performance in Memphis

On July 12th, at the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, Wilson lined up with something to prove — and he delivered one of the greatest age-group performances the sport has ever seen. Blasting out of lane five, he attacked the backstretch with intent, and by the final 100 meters, he had separated from the field that featured Olympic and World champions. The clock stopped at 44.10. Just like that, a new U18 world record was born. (Full race at bottom of article)

Elite Company: Where 44.10 Ranks All-Time

The time edged out his own previous personal best of 44.20, which he set a year ago at the Holloway Pro Classic. It also put him in elite company: no high school athlete had ever run that fast, and only a handful of professionals in the world could match the time this year.

What makes Wilson’s record even more remarkable is the consistency and rapidity of his development. Year by year, he has taken massive chunks off his time, and done so under immense pressure.

Charting a Rapid Rise: Wilson’s Growth by the Numbers

This chart, shared widely on social media after his performance, paints a clear picture: Wilson isn’t just trending upward — he’s evolving faster than nearly any 400-meter runner in history.

Track and field is filled with athletes who burst onto the scene and fade just as quickly. But Wilson’s trajectory suggests staying power. He has now run sub-45 on multiple occasions, something even seasoned pros struggle to do consistently. With each race, he’s proving that his Olympic berth wasn't a novelty — it was a preview.

More Than a Sprinter: Mental Toughness on Full Display

The mental toughness required to bounce back after a public loss, especially at a young age, shouldn’t be overlooked. Instead of retreating, Wilson put in the work and showed up on one of the season’s biggest stages with his best stuff. Not to mention he took first in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals last month.

Eyes on Los Angeles: Wilson’s Road to 2028 Olympics

Now heading into his senior year at Bullis School, Wilson sits atop the youth track world — but his sights are clearly set even higher. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles are already on the horizon, and few would bet against him being not just a participant, but a medal contender.

With one lap around the track, Quincy Wilson didn’t just reclaim his throne — he reminded everyone that he’s not done breaking records. He’s just getting started.

