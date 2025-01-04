Sierra Canyon's Bryce James looks like father LeBron James in chase down block (video)
It looks eerily similar to what LeBron James has trademarked in his NBA career: the chase down block.
Sierra Canyon senior wing Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, provided an electric highlight Friday night in Memphis while the Trailblazers were taking on Bartlett High (TN) at the Memphis Hoopfest.
Bartlett guard Bryson Johnson was in transition for what appeared to be a clear path to the basket before James comes from the left side of the video and rejects Johnson's shot attempt off the backboard without committing a foul.
The chase down block has been an all-time trademark move by LeBron James, made famous by his chase down rejection on Andre Iguodala in the Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors by overcoming 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series.
Bryce James' block wasn't as significant - coming just before halftime of an eventual 68-54 victory - but the act is reminiscent of his father, especially considering the bloodline.
Bryce, who recently announced his commitment to Arizona, is a 6-foot-6 wing that has played in just six games his senior season at Sierra Canyon. He missed the season's first nine games due to injury. Since becoming healthy, James is averaging 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game off the bench.
In the summer of 2023, he played for Campbell Hall before enrolling at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks for roughly three months and eventually transferring back to Sierra Canyon in November of 2023.
