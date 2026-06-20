Sons of Former NBA and NFL veterans, Players of the Year and More Selected to USA U-17 World Cup Roster

USA Basketball recently announced its U-17 Men’s National Team that is set to compete in the FIBA U-17 Men’s World Cup in less than a week.

USA Basketball makes selections for 2026 Men’s U-17 squad

This year’s U-17 squad consists of standout high school athletes from the Class of 2026 to 2028. The roster includes Beckham Black, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, NaVorro Bowman Jr., Mason Collins, JJ Crawford, Erick Dampier Jr., Cayden Daughtry, Asa Montgomery, Jordan Page, CJ Rosser, AJ Williams and Xavier Young.

The selections were made by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee after six days of training camp in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

High school basketball coaches will lead the team. Scott Fitch of Fairport (NY) is the head coach, and Frank Bennett of Chaminade College Prep (MO) and Nick LoGalbo of Lane Technical College Prep (IL) are assistant coaches.

Details on U-17 World Cup

The FIBA U-17 Men’s World Cup is from June 27 to July 5 in Istanbul. Team USA will face Group A foes France (June 27), Japan (June 28) and Italy (June 30).

After group play, the tournament continues with the opening round on July 1 and the quarterfinals on July 3, followed by the semifinal round on July 4 and the medal games on July 5.

The Americans have won the gold medal at each iteration of the FIBA U-17 Men’s World Cup, which dates back to 2010.

U-17 Team Highlights (via USA Basketball)

Six athletes have previous USA national team experience, with Black, Collins, Dampier Jr., Page, Rosser and Williams having won gold medals at the 2025 FIBA U-16 Men’s AmeriCup.

In addition to seven consecutive gold medals, Team USA has an all-time tournament record of 51-0.

The eighth edition of the FIBA Men’s U-17 World Cup features 16 teams from around the world. All 16 teams will advance to the single-elimination tournament after group play.

When the Americans take on France in their opening tournament game, they will look to improve to 4-0 against the French.

Team USA will have its second matchup with Japan in the tournament’s history. The U.S. won the first game, 122-38, in 2014.

The Americans will also face Italy for the second time. The U.S. previously beat Italy, 129-88, in 2024.

Breakdown of 2026 U-17 Men’s Roster

Beckham Black, Southeastern Prep, 2027 (G)

A Duncanville (TX) native, Black is a five-star recruit with nearly 25 Division I offers. This past season, Black averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.5 steals a game for the Falcons.

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, FC Barcelona, 2026 (C/F)

Boumtje-Boumtje, a five-star recruit out of St. Petersburg (FL), committed to Duke on April 30. He also recently reclassified from 2027 to 2026.

NaVorro Bowman Jr., Notre Dame HS, 2027 (G)

Bowman Jr., a Sherman Oaks (CA) native and the son of former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker NaVorro Bowman, is a five-star prospect with 15 Division I offers. Bowman Jr. averaged 22.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, five assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Knights last season.

Mason Collins, The Tatnall School, 2028 (F)

Collins, a Columbia (SC) native, is a five-star prospect with a handful of Division I offers. He was named the 2025-26 Gatorade Delaware Boys Basketball Player of the Year after he averaged 17.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.9 steals a game for the Hornets.

JJ Crawford, Rainier Beach, 2029 (G)

Crawford, a Seattle native, has received more than 15 Division I offers.

In the 2025-26 season, Crawford was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year after he guided the Vikings to a 29-1 record and a Class 3A state title, averaging 19 points, four rebounds and four assists a game.

Erick Dampier Jr., Madison-Ridgeland Academy, 2028 (C/F)

Dampier Jr., a Ridgeland (MS) native and the son of ex-NBA veteran center Erick Dampier, is a five-star recruit with a few Division I offers. Dampier Jr. is 6-10 with a 91-inch wingspan.

In the 2025-26 season, Dampier Jr. averaged 15.9 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks a game for the Patriots.

Cayden Daughtry, Calvary Christian Academy, 2027 (G)

Daughtry, a Boynton Beach (FL) native, is a Jr. NBA Court of Leader. Daughtry is also a five-star prospect with close to 30 Division I offers. He averaged more than 25 points and nearly three steals for the Eagles last season.

Asa Montgomery, Hillgrove, 2027 (F)

A Powder Springs (GA) native, Montgomery is a four-star prospect with 10 Division I offers. Montgomery averaged a double-double (18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds), 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks a game for the Hawks.

Jordan Page, Broughton, 2027 (G/F)

Page, a Raleigh (NC) native, is a five-star recruit with more than 15 Division I offers. Page averaged 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for the Capitals this past season.

CJ Rosser, Southeastern Prep, 2027 (F)

Rosser, a Rocky Mount (NC) native, is a five-star recruit with over 15 Division I offers. Last season, Rosser averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds through 40 games for the Falcons.

AJ Williams, Eagles Landing Christian Academy, 2028 (G/F)

A Stockbridge (GA) native, Williams is a five-star prospect with more than 20 Division I offers. In his sophomore campaign for the Chargers, Williams averaged 31.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Xavier Young, Faith Family Academy, 2028 (C)

Young, a Lewisville (TX) native, is 6-11 and a five-star recruit with 30 Division I offers.