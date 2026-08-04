World Cup Winner Uses Christian Pulisic’s Old Excuse to Shut Down President Trump Claim

Spain striker Ferran Torres shied away from the political implications of wearing a “Make Spain Great Again” cap, stating he simply wore the red hat as a “funny” moment to celebrate his country’s World Cup triumph.

Torres has been riding the high of scoring the winner for Spain in a rather drab World Cup final against Argentina on July 19. The Barcelona man was front and center of La Roja’s trophy celebrations in Madrid, parading around with a hat most commonly associated with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The “Make America Great Again” slogan is synonymous with President Trump, who even publicly gave Torres his seal of approval for wearing the divisive red cap. The World Cup winner, though, was quick to separate himself from the political weight the four words carry.

Ferran Torres has found himself at the center of some controversy. | Instagram/vox_es

“Yeah, it was a funny moment because it was not about politics because honestly, I don’t know about politics,” Torres said in an interview on CNN. “It was just to be able to see Spain again on the top, winning the World Cup.

“It was just to have fun with my friends, with my family and nothing about politics.”

What Did President Trump Say?

President Donald Trump commended Ferran Torres for his bold cap. | Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Torres’s statement came a week after President Trump praised the 26-year-old World Cup champion at the White House. The American, like a majority of the general public, took the red hat as a sign of support.

“Well, he’s a great player and he was wearing, essentially, a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap. So it was a nice tribute and I think he meant that very nicely. We appreciate it,” Trump said.

“I saw him wearing the, essentially, ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, and I know that he meant it as a very great compliment and we appreciate it.”

Torres quickly made sure to clarify he indeed did not mean it as a “tribute,” but that narrative will now follow the Spaniard, much like it follows U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic, who previously celebrated a goal by copying President Trump’s viral dance.

The face of the USMNT had a similar defense as Torres: “I just thought it was funny.”

Torres’s Barcelona Future Remains Uncertain

Ferran Torres still does not have an extension at Barcelona. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

In between World Cup celebrations and vacations, Torres has been on a media tour, basking in the spotlight that comes with scoring the World Cup winner for his country. The Spain international has fielded question after question about his future in Catalonia, but he remained coy as ever when speaking to CNN.

“Right now, the only thing I know is that on Aug. 12 I have to be there and train with [Barcelona]. So we’ll see what happens,” he said on Monday.

Torres’s contract with the defending Spanish champions expires at the end of next season, but there has been little headway in negotiations for an extension. The striker is linked with a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain, which would leave Barcelona with just 18-year-old Hamza Abdelkarim as the team’s only natural center forward.

“You never know, because in football everything can change in a minute. I have to be prepared for everything.”

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