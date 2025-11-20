The best high school sports photos of October 2025: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of October 2025 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, girls flag football and girls soccer.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of October from High School On SI.
Amazing grab while falling
Milton Academy’s Deacon Evriviades makes an amazing grab while falling - Photo by Brian Kelly
Meet you at the net
South Albany and Crescent Valley players meet at the net in an Oregon high school volleyball game - Photo by Jay Johnson.
Brotherhood
Pendleton Heights players gather to pray before they take on Mt. Vernon in the Indiana high school football playoffs - Photo by Don Money
Defense gets the job done
Danbury’s defense does its job on a recovered fumble in a Connecticut high school football game - Photo by Bill Berg
Wild reception
Pottsboro wide receiver Zavier Brady makes a reception over a Dallas Madison defender in a Texas high school football game - Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
He's got hands
Liberty’s Deacon Price intercepts a pass intended for Blue Springs South’s Wyatt Denney in a Missouri high school football game - Photo by David Smith
What a shot
Freehold Township goalkeeper Giuseppe Romano looks back as a shot from Toms River South clangs off the crossbar in a New Jersey high school soccer game - Photo by Tom Smith
Quarterback loses his helmet after big hit
Northwestern quarterback Neimann Lawrence loses his helmet after big hits from the Miami Central defense in a Florida high school football game - Photo by Jeff Klein
Running over defenders
Har-Ber’s Evan Curry outruns the Rogers defenders on his way to a big gain in an Arkansas high school football game - Photo by Claudia Rozell
Header
Players from Ladue Horton Watkins and St. Louis University compete for a ball in an Illinois high school soccer game - Photo by Tim Vizer
