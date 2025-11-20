High School

The best high school sports photos of October 2025: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!

MycKena Guerrero

SBLive's Photos of the Month
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of October 2025 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, girls flag football and girls soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 29

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of October from High School On SI.

Amazing grab while falling

Brian Kelly

Milton Academy’s Deacon Evriviades makes an amazing grab while falling - Photo by Brian Kelly

Meet you at the net

South Albany and Crescent Valley players meet at the net in an Oregon high school volleyball game
Jay Johnson

South Albany and Crescent Valley players meet at the net in an Oregon high school volleyball game - Photo by Jay Johnson.

Brotherhood

Don Money

Pendleton Heights players gather to pray before they take on Mt. Vernon in the Indiana high school football playoffs - Photo by Don Money

Defense gets the job done

Bill Berg

Danbury’s defense does its job on a recovered fumble in a Connecticut high school football game - Photo by Bill Berg

Wild reception

Robbie Rakestraw

Pottsboro wide receiver Zavier Brady makes a reception over a Dallas Madison defender in a Texas high school football game - Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

He's got hands

David Smith

Liberty’s Deacon Price intercepts a pass intended for Blue Springs South’s Wyatt Denney in a Missouri high school football game - Photo by David Smith

What a shot

Tom Smith

Freehold Township goalkeeper Giuseppe Romano looks back as a shot from Toms River South clangs off the crossbar in a New Jersey high school soccer game - Photo by Tom Smith

Quarterback loses his helmet after big hit

Jeff Klein

Northwestern quarterback Neimann Lawrence loses his helmet after big hits from the Miami Central defense in a Florida high school football game - Photo by Jeff Klein

Running over defenders

Claudia Rozell

Har-Ber’s Evan Curry outruns the Rogers defenders on his way to a big gain in an Arkansas high school football game - Photo by Claudia Rozell

Header

Tim Vizer

Players from Ladue Horton Watkins and St. Louis University compete for a ball in an Illinois high school soccer game - Photo by Tim Vizer

Which Shot Wins? Vote For Your Favorite Photo!

Published |Modified
MYCKENA GUERRERO

