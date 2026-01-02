High School

The High Schools and Prep Programs That Shaped Team USA’s 2026 Olympic Hockey Roster

Minnesota powerhouses, New England prep schools, and elite development programs all played a role in building the next U.S. Olympic hockey team.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7), who one starred at Maple Grove High in Minnesota, is one of several former prep stars named to the USA Men's Hockey Olympic Team.
When USA Hockey unveiled its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy, on Friday, the names were familiar to NHL fans and international hockey observers alike. But long before these players skated on NHL ice or represented the United States on the world stage, many of them sharpened their skills in American high school and prep hockey programs — while others took alternative development paths that bypassed traditional scholastic competition altogether.

From Minnesota public-school powerhouses and New England prep schools to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, the roster tells a revealing story about where elite American hockey talent is truly being developed.

Below is a breakdown of where members of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team came from — and, importantly for High School On SI readers, where they played (or did not play) high school or prep hockey.

Minnesota Still Reigns Supreme

No state is more synonymous with high school hockey than Minnesota, and the Olympic roster reinforces that reputation.

  • Jake Guentzel (Woodbury, MN) starred at Hill-Murray School, one of the most storied programs in the state.
  • Brock Nelson (Warroad, MN) played for Warroad High School, a public-school dynasty that has produced generations of elite players.
  • Jake Oettinger (Lakeville, MN) competed at Lakeville North High School before moving on to juniors and college hockey.
  • Brock Faber (Maple Grove, MN) played at Maple Grove Senior High School, another Minnesota public-school powerhouse.

Minnesota’s presence on the roster highlights the continued relevance of traditional high school hockey in producing Olympic-level talent.

2026 USA Hockey Player Origins
New England Prep Hockey Pipeline

Several Olympians developed through New England prep schools, long regarded as a launching pad for elite NCAA and professional careers.

  • Matt Boldy (Millis, MA) attended St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Massachusetts.
  • Noah Hanifin (Norwood, MA) played at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts.
  • Charlie McAvoy (Long Beach, NY) competed at Long Beach High School on Long Island before moving into higher levels of competition.
  • Tage Thompson (Orange, CT) played prep hockey at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut.

Prep hockey continues to serve as a critical bridge between youth hockey and the NCAA for elite prospects in the Northeast.

The USA Hockey NTDP Effect

A significant portion of the roster did not play traditional high school hockey, instead developing through the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) in Plymouth, Michigan.

Players who bypassed high school hockey include:

  • Jack Hughes (MI)
    Quinn Hughes (MI)
    Zach Werenski (MI)
    Auston Matthews (AZ)
    Clayton Keller (MO)

These players either left their high schools early or never competed in varsity hockey, opting instead for full-time national development — a trend that continues to grow among elite prospects.

Non-Traditional Hockey States on the Rise

The Olympic roster also reflects hockey’s expanding geographic footprint.

  • Auston Matthews (Scottsdale, AZ) did not play high school hockey, developing instead through elite club programs and later overseas.
    Seth Jones (Arlington, TX) did not compete in Texas high school hockey, moving early into elite travel and junior systems.
    Jeremy Swayman (Anchorage, AK) attended Bartlett High School, representing one of the most unique development paths on the roster.
    Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, MT) did not play traditional high school hockey, advancing quickly into national and junior programs.

What the Roster Reveals About High School Hockey

The 2026 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team offers a revealing snapshot of modern American player development:

  • Minnesota public schools and New England prep programs remain elite pipelines
  • USA Hockey’s NTDP has become the dominant route for top-tier prospects
  • High school hockey is still relevant — but no longer universal
  • Non-traditional states are producing Olympic-level talent through alternative pathways

The takeaway from this roster is clear; while elite development models continue to evolve, high school and prep hockey still matter, and in many cases, they remain the foundation for Olympic dreams.

2026 USA Men's Hockey Olympic Team Roster

Player

Home State

NHL Team

H.S./Prep Hockey

Forwards

Matt Boldly

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Grew up in Millis, MA; played youth/HS hockey locally; starred at Boston College.

Kyle Connor

Michigan

Winnipeg

From Shelby Township, MI; played youth hockey in Michigan.

Jack Eichel

Massachusetts

Las Vegas

North Chelmsford, MA; Development through local youth hockey, NTDP & Boston University.

Jake Guentzel

Minnesota

Tampa Bay

Woodbury, MN; played at Hill-Murray School (noted hockey powerhouse).

Clayton Keller

Missouri

Utah

St. Louis, MO; developed through Missouri youth programs before NCAA.

Jack Hughes

Michigan

New Jersey

Canton, MI; USA Hockey NTDP alum before NHL.

Dylan Larkin

Michigan

Detroit

Waterford, MI; local youth hockey, USHL, then NCAA

Auston Matthews

Arizona

Toronto

Scottsdale, AZ; moved to prep/elite programs before NHL draft.

J.T. Miller

Ohio

NY Rangers

East Palestine, OH; played youth in Pittsburgh area.

Brock Nelson

Minnesota

Colorado

Warroad, MN; played high school prep in hockey-rich Warroad.

Brady Tkachuk

Missouri

Ottawa

St. Louis, MO; youth hockey in the area (Keith Tkachuk’s son).

Matthew Tkachuk

Missouri

Florida

St. Louis, MO; youth hockey in the area (Keith Tkachuk’s son).

Tage Thompson

Connecticut

Buffalo

Orange, CT; Connecticut youth/rinks before juniors.

Vincent Trocheck

Pennsylvania

NY Rangers

Pittsburgh, PA; grew up in the area’s youth hockey.

Defensemen

Brock Faber

Minnesota

Minnesota

Maple Grove, MN; strong Minnesota prep background.

Noah Hanifin

Massachussets

Las Vegas

Norwood, MA; played local MA youth/NTDP.

Quinn Hughes

Michigan

Minnesota

Canton, MI; NTDP/elite prep development.

Seth Jones

Texas

Florida

Arlington, TX; moved to play elite youth hockey outside TX.

Charlie McAvoy

New York

Boston

Long Beach, NY; Long Island hockey background.

Jake Sanderson

Montana

Ottawa

Whitefish, MT; grew up with strong Montana hockey roots.

Jaccob Slavin

Colorado

Carolina

Erie, CO; Colorado youth hockey.

Zack Werenski

Michigan

Columbus

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; Michigan youth/NTDP.

Goalkeepers

Connor Hellebuyck

Michigan

Winnipeg

Commerce, MI; MI youth/college.

Jake Oettinger

Minnesota

Dallas

Lakeville, MN; strong MN prep hockey.

Jeremy Swayman

Alaska

Boston

Alaska youth hockey before NCAA/NHL.

Published
Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

