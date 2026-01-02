The High Schools and Prep Programs That Shaped Team USA’s 2026 Olympic Hockey Roster
When USA Hockey unveiled its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy, on Friday, the names were familiar to NHL fans and international hockey observers alike. But long before these players skated on NHL ice or represented the United States on the world stage, many of them sharpened their skills in American high school and prep hockey programs — while others took alternative development paths that bypassed traditional scholastic competition altogether.
From Minnesota public-school powerhouses and New England prep schools to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, the roster tells a revealing story about where elite American hockey talent is truly being developed.
Below is a breakdown of where members of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team came from — and, importantly for High School On SI readers, where they played (or did not play) high school or prep hockey.
Minnesota Still Reigns Supreme
No state is more synonymous with high school hockey than Minnesota, and the Olympic roster reinforces that reputation.
- Jake Guentzel (Woodbury, MN) starred at Hill-Murray School, one of the most storied programs in the state.
- Brock Nelson (Warroad, MN) played for Warroad High School, a public-school dynasty that has produced generations of elite players.
- Jake Oettinger (Lakeville, MN) competed at Lakeville North High School before moving on to juniors and college hockey.
- Brock Faber (Maple Grove, MN) played at Maple Grove Senior High School, another Minnesota public-school powerhouse.
Minnesota’s presence on the roster highlights the continued relevance of traditional high school hockey in producing Olympic-level talent.
New England Prep Hockey Pipeline
Several Olympians developed through New England prep schools, long regarded as a launching pad for elite NCAA and professional careers.
- Matt Boldy (Millis, MA) attended St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Massachusetts.
- Noah Hanifin (Norwood, MA) played at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts.
- Charlie McAvoy (Long Beach, NY) competed at Long Beach High School on Long Island before moving into higher levels of competition.
- Tage Thompson (Orange, CT) played prep hockey at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut.
Prep hockey continues to serve as a critical bridge between youth hockey and the NCAA for elite prospects in the Northeast.
The USA Hockey NTDP Effect
A significant portion of the roster did not play traditional high school hockey, instead developing through the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) in Plymouth, Michigan.
Players who bypassed high school hockey include:
- Jack Hughes (MI)
Quinn Hughes (MI)
Zach Werenski (MI)
Auston Matthews (AZ)
Clayton Keller (MO)
These players either left their high schools early or never competed in varsity hockey, opting instead for full-time national development — a trend that continues to grow among elite prospects.
Non-Traditional Hockey States on the Rise
The Olympic roster also reflects hockey’s expanding geographic footprint.
- Auston Matthews (Scottsdale, AZ) did not play high school hockey, developing instead through elite club programs and later overseas.
Seth Jones (Arlington, TX) did not compete in Texas high school hockey, moving early into elite travel and junior systems.
Jeremy Swayman (Anchorage, AK) attended Bartlett High School, representing one of the most unique development paths on the roster.
Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, MT) did not play traditional high school hockey, advancing quickly into national and junior programs.
What the Roster Reveals About High School Hockey
The 2026 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team offers a revealing snapshot of modern American player development:
- Minnesota public schools and New England prep programs remain elite pipelines
- USA Hockey’s NTDP has become the dominant route for top-tier prospects
- High school hockey is still relevant — but no longer universal
- Non-traditional states are producing Olympic-level talent through alternative pathways
The takeaway from this roster is clear; while elite development models continue to evolve, high school and prep hockey still matter, and in many cases, they remain the foundation for Olympic dreams.
2026 USA Men's Hockey Olympic Team Roster
Player
Home State
NHL Team
H.S./Prep Hockey
Forwards
Matt Boldly
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Grew up in Millis, MA; played youth/HS hockey locally; starred at Boston College.
Kyle Connor
Michigan
Winnipeg
From Shelby Township, MI; played youth hockey in Michigan.
Jack Eichel
Massachusetts
Las Vegas
North Chelmsford, MA; Development through local youth hockey, NTDP & Boston University.
Jake Guentzel
Minnesota
Tampa Bay
Woodbury, MN; played at Hill-Murray School (noted hockey powerhouse).
Clayton Keller
Missouri
Utah
St. Louis, MO; developed through Missouri youth programs before NCAA.
Jack Hughes
Michigan
New Jersey
Canton, MI; USA Hockey NTDP alum before NHL.
Dylan Larkin
Michigan
Detroit
Waterford, MI; local youth hockey, USHL, then NCAA
Auston Matthews
Arizona
Toronto
Scottsdale, AZ; moved to prep/elite programs before NHL draft.
J.T. Miller
Ohio
NY Rangers
East Palestine, OH; played youth in Pittsburgh area.
Brock Nelson
Minnesota
Colorado
Warroad, MN; played high school prep in hockey-rich Warroad.
Brady Tkachuk
Missouri
Ottawa
St. Louis, MO; youth hockey in the area (Keith Tkachuk’s son).
Matthew Tkachuk
Missouri
Florida
St. Louis, MO; youth hockey in the area (Keith Tkachuk’s son).
Tage Thompson
Connecticut
Buffalo
Orange, CT; Connecticut youth/rinks before juniors.
Vincent Trocheck
Pennsylvania
NY Rangers
Pittsburgh, PA; grew up in the area’s youth hockey.
Defensemen
Brock Faber
Minnesota
Minnesota
Maple Grove, MN; strong Minnesota prep background.
Noah Hanifin
Massachussets
Las Vegas
Norwood, MA; played local MA youth/NTDP.
Quinn Hughes
Michigan
Minnesota
Canton, MI; NTDP/elite prep development.
Seth Jones
Texas
Florida
Arlington, TX; moved to play elite youth hockey outside TX.
Charlie McAvoy
New York
Boston
Long Beach, NY; Long Island hockey background.
Jake Sanderson
Montana
Ottawa
Whitefish, MT; grew up with strong Montana hockey roots.
Jaccob Slavin
Colorado
Carolina
Erie, CO; Colorado youth hockey.
Zack Werenski
Michigan
Columbus
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; Michigan youth/NTDP.
Goalkeepers
Connor Hellebuyck
Michigan
Winnipeg
Commerce, MI; MI youth/college.
Jake Oettinger
Minnesota
Dallas
Lakeville, MN; strong MN prep hockey.
Jeremy Swayman
Alaska
Boston
Alaska youth hockey before NCAA/NHL.