Top High School Baseball Prospects to Watch in the 2026 MLB Draft

The 2026 Major League Baseball amateur draft is this weekend, and a handful of high school prospects could have their names called during the two-day event.

The MLB Draft is July 11-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, coinciding with MLB All-Star festivities at Citizens Bank Park.

Below are some high school standouts who could potentially go pro. Scouting reports can be found here at MLB.com:

Alabama

Will Adams, OF/1B, Hoover

Rocco Maniscalco, SS, Oxford

Arizona

Ryne Barker, SS/3B, Casteel

Jet Berry, SS, Queen Creek

Alain Gomez-Gudino, C, Saguaro

Ryan Harwood, OF, Casteel

British Columbia (Canada)

Sean Duncan, LHP, Terry Fox

California

Blake Bowen, OF, JSerra Catholic

James Clark, SS, St. John Bosco

Trey Ebel, SS, Corona

Julian Garcia, RHP, St. John Bosco

Logan Georges, RHP, Clovis

Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntington Beach

Gavin Giese, RHP, Dana Hills

Jensen Hirschkorn, RHP, Kingsburg

Archer Horn, SS, St. Ignatius

Jason Jutronich, LHP, Torrey Pines

Jacob Madrid, C, Notre Dame

Josiah Morris, SS/C, Clayton Valley

Gary Morse, RHP, Orange Lutheran

Anthony Murphy, OF, Corona

Graham Schlicht, RHP, De La Salle

Logan Schmidt, LHP, Ganesha

Cooper Sides, RHP, Orange Lutheran

Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle

James Tronstein, OF/SS, Harvard-Westlake

CJ Weinstein, SS, Orange Lutheran

Colorado

Ethan Wachsmann, RHP, Grandview

Connecticut

Bryce Hill, RHP, Greenwich Country Day

Florida

Wilson Anderson, RHP, Jesuit

Coleman Borthwick, RHP, South Walton

Coleton Brady, RHP, TXNL Academy

Jake Carbaugh, RHP, Plant City

Cole Dennis, RHP, Bishop Snyder

Spencer Evans, LHP, TXNL Academy

Brady Harris, OF, Trinity Christian

Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep

Denton Lord, RHP, South Walton

Jon Mora, OF, Somerset Academy

Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas

Brady Snow, RHP, American Heritage

Genson Veras, OF, TXNL Academy

Kaden Waechter, RHP, Jesuit

Georgia

Blake Bryant, RHP, Citizens Christian

Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah

Joseph Contreras, RHP, Blessed Trinity

Keon Johnson, SS, First Presbyterian

Griffin Long, RHP, Sonoraville

AJ Rice, RHP, Pickens

Martin Shelar, OF, Marist

Malachi Washington, OF, Parkview

Illinois

Ethan Bass, SS, Glenbrook North

Landon Thome, 2B/3B, Nazareth Academy

Jack Slightom, RHP, Lyons Township

Indiana

Dylan Bowen, SS, Hanover Central

Hudson DeVaughan, RHP, Mooresville

Sean Dunlap, C, Crown Point

Gannon Grant, RHP, Center Grove

Iowa

Ryan Stedman, RHP, Valley

Kansas

Beau Peterson, 3B, Mill Valley

Kentucky

Grayson Willoughby, RHP, Trinity

Massachusetts

Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan

Mississippi

Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove

Cole Prosek, 3B/C, Magnolia Heights

Kevin Roberts Jr., OF, Jackson Prep

Kolby Stringer, RHP, West Marion

Missouri

Tyler Putnam, RHP, Battle

Nevada

Andruw Giles, OF, Basic

New Jersey

Jason Amalbert, OF, DePaul Catholic

Hunter Brown, RHP, North Hunterdon

Noah Danza, SS, Gloucester Catholic

Alex Weingartner, SS, St. Augustine

New York

Will Plunkett, SS, Mamaroneck

Aiden Ruiz, SS, The Stony Brook School

Ohio

Matt Ponatoski, RHP, Archbishop Moeller

Shawn Sullivan, RHP, Walsh Jesuit

Landon Thiel, LHP, Jackson

Ontario (Canada)

Elliot Lascelles, SS, Upper Canada

Robert Omidi, SS/3B, St. Martin

Oregon

Sawyer Nelson, SS, South Salem

Teagan Scott, C, South Salem

Pennsylvania

Keller Bradley, RHP, Pennsbury

Kyle Casteel, RHP, Butler

Jerek Turlij, RHP, North East

Luke Williams, SS, Franklin

South Carolina

Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside

Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal

Taj Marchand, SS, James Island

Tennessee

Will Brick, C, Christian Brothers

Jack Dugan, SS/3B, Lipscomb Academy

Bo Holloway, LHP, Christ Presbyterian

Gunner Skelton, 3B, Columbia Academy

Noah Wilson, LHP, McCallie

Texas

Landon Brown, RHP, Iowa Colony

Connor Comeau, SS/3B, Anderson

Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian

Cooper Harris, RHP, Flower Mound

James Jorgensen, RHP, Jesuit Prep

Cole Koeninger, RHP/SS, Keller

Jorvorskie Lane Jr., OF, Grapevine

Lucas Nawrocki, LHP, Aledo

Trey Rangel, RHP, The Colony

Savion Sims, RHP, Prestonwood Christian

Vermont

Kaiden McCarthy, RHP, Vermont Academy

Washington State

Eli Herst, RHP, Seattle Academy

Wisconsin

Jace Mataczynski, SS, Hudson

Dominic Santarelli, 1B, St. Joseph