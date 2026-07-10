Top High School Baseball Prospects to Watch in the 2026 MLB Draft
The 2026 Major League Baseball amateur draft is this weekend, and a handful of high school prospects could have their names called during the two-day event.
The MLB Draft is July 11-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, coinciding with MLB All-Star festivities at Citizens Bank Park.
Below are some high school standouts who could potentially go pro. Scouting reports can be found here at MLB.com:
Alabama
Will Adams, OF/1B, Hoover
Rocco Maniscalco, SS, Oxford
Arizona
Ryne Barker, SS/3B, Casteel
Jet Berry, SS, Queen Creek
Alain Gomez-Gudino, C, Saguaro
Ryan Harwood, OF, Casteel
British Columbia (Canada)
Sean Duncan, LHP, Terry Fox
California
Blake Bowen, OF, JSerra Catholic
James Clark, SS, St. John Bosco
Trey Ebel, SS, Corona
Julian Garcia, RHP, St. John Bosco
Logan Georges, RHP, Clovis
Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntington Beach
Gavin Giese, RHP, Dana Hills
Jensen Hirschkorn, RHP, Kingsburg
Archer Horn, SS, St. Ignatius
Jason Jutronich, LHP, Torrey Pines
Jacob Madrid, C, Notre Dame
Josiah Morris, SS/C, Clayton Valley
Gary Morse, RHP, Orange Lutheran
Anthony Murphy, OF, Corona
Graham Schlicht, RHP, De La Salle
Logan Schmidt, LHP, Ganesha
Cooper Sides, RHP, Orange Lutheran
Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle
James Tronstein, OF/SS, Harvard-Westlake
CJ Weinstein, SS, Orange Lutheran
Colorado
Ethan Wachsmann, RHP, Grandview
Connecticut
Bryce Hill, RHP, Greenwich Country Day
Florida
Wilson Anderson, RHP, Jesuit
Coleman Borthwick, RHP, South Walton
Coleton Brady, RHP, TXNL Academy
Jake Carbaugh, RHP, Plant City
Cole Dennis, RHP, Bishop Snyder
Spencer Evans, LHP, TXNL Academy
Brady Harris, OF, Trinity Christian
Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep
Denton Lord, RHP, South Walton
Jon Mora, OF, Somerset Academy
Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas
Brady Snow, RHP, American Heritage
Genson Veras, OF, TXNL Academy
Kaden Waechter, RHP, Jesuit
Georgia
Blake Bryant, RHP, Citizens Christian
Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah
Joseph Contreras, RHP, Blessed Trinity
Keon Johnson, SS, First Presbyterian
Griffin Long, RHP, Sonoraville
AJ Rice, RHP, Pickens
Martin Shelar, OF, Marist
Malachi Washington, OF, Parkview
Illinois
Ethan Bass, SS, Glenbrook North
Landon Thome, 2B/3B, Nazareth Academy
Jack Slightom, RHP, Lyons Township
Indiana
Dylan Bowen, SS, Hanover Central
Hudson DeVaughan, RHP, Mooresville
Sean Dunlap, C, Crown Point
Gannon Grant, RHP, Center Grove
Iowa
Ryan Stedman, RHP, Valley
Kansas
Beau Peterson, 3B, Mill Valley
Kentucky
Grayson Willoughby, RHP, Trinity
Massachusetts
Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan
Mississippi
Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove
Cole Prosek, 3B/C, Magnolia Heights
Kevin Roberts Jr., OF, Jackson Prep
Kolby Stringer, RHP, West Marion
Missouri
Tyler Putnam, RHP, Battle
Nevada
Andruw Giles, OF, Basic
New Jersey
Jason Amalbert, OF, DePaul Catholic
Hunter Brown, RHP, North Hunterdon
Noah Danza, SS, Gloucester Catholic
Alex Weingartner, SS, St. Augustine
New York
Will Plunkett, SS, Mamaroneck
Aiden Ruiz, SS, The Stony Brook School
Ohio
Matt Ponatoski, RHP, Archbishop Moeller
Shawn Sullivan, RHP, Walsh Jesuit
Landon Thiel, LHP, Jackson
Ontario (Canada)
Elliot Lascelles, SS, Upper Canada
Robert Omidi, SS/3B, St. Martin
Oregon
Sawyer Nelson, SS, South Salem
Teagan Scott, C, South Salem
Pennsylvania
Keller Bradley, RHP, Pennsbury
Kyle Casteel, RHP, Butler
Jerek Turlij, RHP, North East
Luke Williams, SS, Franklin
South Carolina
Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside
Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal
Taj Marchand, SS, James Island
Tennessee
Will Brick, C, Christian Brothers
Jack Dugan, SS/3B, Lipscomb Academy
Bo Holloway, LHP, Christ Presbyterian
Gunner Skelton, 3B, Columbia Academy
Noah Wilson, LHP, McCallie
Texas
Landon Brown, RHP, Iowa Colony
Connor Comeau, SS/3B, Anderson
Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian
Cooper Harris, RHP, Flower Mound
James Jorgensen, RHP, Jesuit Prep
Cole Koeninger, RHP/SS, Keller
Jorvorskie Lane Jr., OF, Grapevine
Lucas Nawrocki, LHP, Aledo
Trey Rangel, RHP, The Colony
Savion Sims, RHP, Prestonwood Christian
Vermont
Kaiden McCarthy, RHP, Vermont Academy
Washington State
Eli Herst, RHP, Seattle Academy
Wisconsin
Jace Mataczynski, SS, Hudson
Dominic Santarelli, 1B, St. Joseph
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to kevlsmittie@gmail.com.Follow KevLSmittie