Pennsylvania Fans Have Chosen Their High School Baseball Player of the Year

Columbia senior Peyton Gilbert has been voted High School On SI's Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year after receiving 48.62 percent of the fan vote.

GilbertTake the Top Spot

Gilbert capped an outstanding senior season by emerging as one of Pennsylvania's most dominant pitchers. He went 7-3 with a 0.80 ERA, 154 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 69.2 innings pitched.

Gilbert also contributed offensively, batting .340 with 18 hits, 13 RBIs, two home runs, four doubles, and eight runs.

Sherwood Finishes Second

Finishing second in the poll is Everett Area's Chase Sherwood with 34.49 percent of votes. Sherwood was impressive on the mound for the Warriors in 2026. The senior and Shippensburg commit went 8-2 with a 0.93 ERA, 126 strikeouts, and 25 walks in 68 innings pitched.

At the plate, Sherwood batted .310, with 13 hits, 12 RBIs, four doubles, a triple, a home run, and five runs.

Diller Rounds Out the Top Three

Bermudian Springs' Branson Diller placed third after leading the Eagles to the PIAA Class 3A championship, with 10.99 percent of votes. The senior posted a 14-1 record, a 0.61 ERA, 114 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 92.1 innings pitched.

Complete Voting Results

Palmerton's Cameron Pengelly finished fourth with 3.31 percent of votes. Pengelly was named 3A First-Team All-State after his standout season. The senior and Bloomsburg commit went 7-1 on the mound with a 1.32 ERA, 121 strikeouts, and 25 walks in 79.2 innings pitched.

Rounding out the top five is Fort Cherry's Colton Temple with 1.5 percent of votes. Temple led the Rangers to a Class 2A Section 1 Championship. The junior led the state with 11 home runs, while batting .500 with a 1.770 OPS, 36 RBIs, and 37 runs.

Bristol's Cole Guy finished sixth in the poll with 0.32 percent of votes. Guy, a La Salle commit, Guy capped his record-setting career by batting .660 with a 2.273 OPS, 10 home runs, 46 RBIs, 33 hits, and 38 runs.

Eden Christian Academy's Brady Hull placed seventh with 0.31 percent of votes. Hull led Eden Christian Academy to the PIAA state title game. The senior and Slippery Rock commit hit .561 with a 1.670 OPS, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, 15 doubles, 46 hits, and 34 runs.

Also receiving votes were Pennsbury's Keller Bradley (0.14 percent), Mt. Lebanon's Graham Keen (0.13), Claysburg-Kimmel's Gavin Treon (0.08), DuBois' Mason Dinkfelt (0.07) and Executive Education Academy Charter School's Randiel Araujo (0.03).