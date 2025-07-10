Top New York high school baseball prospects to watch in the 2025 MLB Draft
The Major League Baseball amateur draft is a few days, and New York State has some high school prospects who could have their names called during the two-day event.
The MLB draft is July 13–14 at Coca-Cola Roxy in Cumberland, Georgia, which coincides with MLB All-Star festivities in Atlanta.
Below are some New York high school standouts who could potentially go pro:
Miguel Sime, RHP, Poly Prep
Sime, a New York City native, is projected to be a first-round selection in this year’s draft.
The Gatorade New York Player of the Year had a solid 2025 campaign for Poly Prep. Sime posted a 5-2 record with a 1.13 earned-run average and 89 strikeouts in 49.1 innings pitched.
According to MLB.com, scouts reported that Sime can throw a fastball between 98-to-99 miles-per hour — and a slider roughly 78-to-81 mph.
Sime, who is committed to play at LSU, could take the professional baseball route as a hard-throwing righty.
Jayden Stroman, SS/RHP, Patchogue-Medford
Stroman had stops at Stony Brook Prep and IMG Academy in Florida before he capped his high school career in Long Island.
In his lone season with Patchogue-Medford, Stroman posted a 5-0 record on the mound with a 0.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched. His fastball has reached 98 mph and batters hit .062 against him.
At the dish, Stroman hit .456 with five home runs, 41 runs, 15 RBI, 25 walks, 23 stolen bases, a .617 on-base percentage and a 1.547 OPS.
The younger brother of New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, Jayden was the recipient of this year’s Carl Yastrzemski Award.
Stroman could be selected in the first few rounds of the draft. He is, however, committed to play baseball at Duke.
Justice De Jong, RHP/3B, Poly Prep
De Jong’s dominance on the bump, alongside fellow teammate Miguel Sime, created a two-headed monster for Poly Prep this past season.
A projected draft pick in the later rounds, De Jong has a sizzling fastball that gets up to 96 mph and can get as low as 89-to-91 mph, with an arsenal also includes a hard curve that drops and a quick slider. De Jong is also a right-handed power hitter at the dish.
De Jong, who threw a no-hitter for Poly Prep in 2025, recently de-committed from Duke and chose Auburn instead. Whether he goes with college or pro baseball remains to be seen.
Michael Oliveto, C, Hauppauge
Oliveto, a top draft prospect out of Long Island, has a dangerous combination at the dish and behind the plate.
A recipient of the 2025 Blue Chip Silver Slugger Award for being Suffolk County’s best hitter, Oliveto batted .435 with nine home runs, a .633 on-base percentage, a 1.617 OPS, 25 RBI and 31 runs scored from the left side of the plate.
At catcher, Oliveto caught 10 runners stealing, picked off four runners at first base and allowed only one passed ball.
Oliveto has generated some early-round interest in the draft. Until then, he’s in line to continue his baseball career at Yale.
Nick Frusco, LHP, Miller Place
Frusco could be a highly sought-after southpaw in the draft.
At 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, the tall lefty throws a fastball in the early 90s and can spin an 80-to-82 mph slider. Frusco also has the potential to toss a solid changeup.
During the 2024 season for Miller Place, Frusco struck out 81 batters in 39.1 innings of work, with an ERA just over 0.50.
Frusco was initially committed to Rutgers but switched to Clemson last year.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App