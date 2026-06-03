Top recruits, Gatorade Players of the Year and more set to compete for 2026 USA U-18 Women’s Team

USA Basketball recently announced its U-18 Women’s National Team that is set to compete in the FIBA U-18 Women’s AmeriCup next week.

Selections for 2026 Women’s U-18 squad

This year’s U-18 squad consists of standout high school athletes from the Class of 2026 to 2028. The roster includes Kelsi Andrews, Haylen Ayers, Jezelle “GG” Banks, Ryan Carter, Sydney Douglas, Bella Flemings, Jayla Forbes, Miciah “Mimi” Fusilier, Jayla “Jordyn” Jackson, Jordyn Palmer, Sydney Savoury and Kaleena Smith.

The selections were made by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee after three days of trials in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Division I college coaches will lead the team. Niele Ivey (Notre Dame) is the head coach, and Robyn Fralick (Michigan State) and Charmin Smith (California, Berkeley) are assistant coaches.

Details on U-18 AmeriCup

The FIBA U-18 Women’s AmeriCup is June 9-15 in Irapuato, Mexico. Team USA will face Group B foes Argentina (June 9), Mexico (June 10) and Paraguay (June 12).

After group play, the tournament continues with the knockout rounds on June 13, followed by the semifinal round (June 14) and the medal games (June 15).

The Americans have their sights on a 12th straight gold medal and 13th overall since the AmeriCup began in 1988.

U-18 Team Highlights (via USA Basketball)

Each athlete has USA Basketball experience at previous junior national trials, competitions or minicamps.

Douglas won a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA U-19 Women’s World Cup.

Andrews and Palmer won gold at the 2024 FIBA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Andrews and Jackson won gold at the 2023 FIBA U-16 AmeriCup.

Jackson also participated in the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit, helping the USA earn a 104-77 victory over the World Select team.

Breakdown of 2026 USA Women’s U-18 National Team

Kelsi Andrews, IMG Academy, 2026 (C)

College: South Carolina

Andrews, a Hazel Green (AL) native, was South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s first signee from the Class of 2026. Andrews also helped the Ascenders capture the national title in 2025.

Haylen Ayers, University School of Jackson, 2027 (G)

Ayers, a Jackson (TN) native, is a two-time consecutive Division II-A Tennessee Miss Basketball winner and was the 2024-25 Gatorade Tennessee Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Ayers averaged 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a sophomore for the Bruins.

Jezelle “GG” Banks, Ursuline Academy, 2027 (G)

Banks, a Wilmington (DE) native, was the Gatorade Delaware Girls Basketball Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. She was also the 2023-24 Delaware MaxPreps Player of the Year.

Ryan Carter, Friends Central, 2027 (G)

Carter, a Lower Gwynedd (PA) native, is a five-star recruit with more than 40 Division I offers.

Sydney Douglas, Centennial, 2027 (F)

Before she transferred to Centennial (CA), Douglas was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American at Ontario Christian (CA). The Upland (CA) native averaged 14 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in the 2024-25 season for the Knights.

Bella Flemings, William J. Brennan HS, 2026 (G)

College: Duke

Flemings, a San Antonio (TX) native, was named the 2025-26 Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a 2026 McDonald's All-American. She ended her high school career with 2,504 points and 1,068 rebounds.

Flemings averaged 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and two steals in her final season with the Bears.

Jayla Forbes, Thompson HS, 2027 (F/C)

Forbes, a 6-7 forward/center and a five-star prospect, is an Alabaster (AL) native.

Miciah “Mimi” Fusilier, IMG Academy, 2027 (F)

College: Baylor

Fusilier, a 6-4 power forward, transferred from Camden Fairview (AR) to IMG Academy.

Jayla “Jordyn” Jackson, St. James Performance Academy, 2026 (G)

College: Maryland

Jackson, an Arlington (VA) native, was a 2026 McDonald’s All-American and considered one of the top-ranked recruits in the nation.

In 2025, Jackson scored over 1,000 points in her career. She averaged 19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a junior, earning her Washington Post All-Metro first team honors.

Jordyn Palmer, Westtown, 2027 (F/G)

An Oxford (PA) native, Palmer is a three-time Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 23.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game as a junior.

Palmer has 1,746 points and 894 rebounds so far in her career.

Sydney Savoury, Belleville, 2027 (G)

Savoury, a Canton (MI) native and the 2024-25 Gatorade Michigan Girls Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 27.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists and 3.4 steals while shooting 60.4% from the field as a sophomore.

Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, 2027 (G)

Smith, a five-star recruit and the MaxPreps National Player of the Year, was also the Gatorade California Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The Perris (CA) native averaged 32.1 points, seven assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 rebounds through 34 games while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 89.8 from the free throw line for the Knights. Smith currently has 1,059 career points.

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