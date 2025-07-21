U.S. Knocks Off Australia to Capture 4th-straight U19 World Cup Crown
The United States secured its fourth-straight gold medal with an 88-76 victory over Australia on Sunday in the U19 Women’s World Cup at Starez Arena Vodova in Czechia.
Americans Have Dominated The Aussies in World Cup Finals
The U.S. is now 4-0 against Australia in the U19 World Cup title game, previously beating the Australians in 1997, 2019 and 2021.
“I’m really proud of this group,” USA U19 women’s coach Teri Moren said. “There have been some peaks and valleys for this group. I think they’ve grown together as a team. They’re great kids off the floor and they have great chemistry, which is important.”
Saniyah Hall Dominates As World Cup MVP
Guard Saniyah Hall, an Ohio native who recently transferred from Montverde Academy (Florida) to SPIRE Academy, led the Americans with 25 points, nine boards, seven assists, two blocks and was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Hall, the top overall recruit in the Class of 2026, was named the World Cup MVP. She averaged 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the tournament.
Back-and-Forth First Half
The U.S. led 19-10 in the first half following a frenzy of wide-open layups, including one from Port Chester (New York) native and UConn sophomore Kayleigh Heckel off a steal from former Clackamas High School (Oregon) star and USC commit Jazzy Davidson.
Australia called a timeout, then proceeded to go on a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to 22-19. The Americans were clinging to a 26-23 lead as they headed into the second quarter.
Kayleigh Heckel Helps The Lead Grow to 10
Later on, Heckel gave the U.S. its first double-digit advantage when she notched a layup. Heckel recorded another bucket to give the Americans a 50-40 tilt at the break.
The U.S. led as much as 11 in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Americans were up 64-57.
Australia knocked down a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to four. The U.S., however, found itself at 68-60 in its favor with 8:23 left in regulation.
“We knew that they’re a team that likes to play off their energy,” Davidson said. “We knew that we needed to cut their runs short and do everything we can on defense to stop that.”
Hall and Davidson Lead A Fourth Quarter Surge
Hall and Davidson ignited a 7-0 spurt, and a successful shot from beyond the arc by Hall gave the Americans a 12-point lead with 2:44 to go.
Davidson finished with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals and three blocks for the U.S. Sienna Betts, an ex-Grandview High School (Colorado) standout and UCLA commit, chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.
Also, for the Americans, Heckel provided 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jordan Lee, a Stockton, California native currently with the Texas Longhorns, contributed seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
