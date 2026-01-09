Future Stars Set to Invade Portland as USA Basketball Unveils Loaded 2026 Nike Hoop Summit Rosters
USA Basketball officially lifted the curtain on the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit, announcing the men’s and women’s rosters and coaching staffs for one of the most prestigious showcases in high school basketball.
The 27th annual Nike Hoop Summit — featuring elite American high school players squaring off against top international talent aged 19-and-under — will be held Saturday, April 11, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The event will stream live on Peacock, with the women’s game tipping off at 4:30 p.m. PT, followed by the men’s game at approximately 7 p.m. PT.
Tickets are currently available through USA Basketball.
A Global Stage for the Game’s Next Generation
Since its inception in 1995, the Nike Hoop Summit has served as a launching pad for future NBA and WNBA stars. This year’s event continues that tradition, with the USA men’s and women’s teams combining for 29 gold medals earned through USA Basketball junior national team competition — 11 on the men’s side and 18 on the women’s side.
Once again, the Summit will bring together the best of American prep basketball against a World Team loaded with international standouts, creating one of the sport’s most anticipated spring stages.
USA Men’s Roster Loaded With Proven Winners
The 2026 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit roster features a collection of decorated prospects, many of whom are no strangers to international success:
- Bruce Branch III
- Christian Collins
- Jason Crowe Jr.
- Caleb Gaskins
- Caleb Holt
- Brandon McCoy
- Deron Rippey Jr.
- Jordan Smith Jr.
- Tyran Stokes
- Ethan Taylor
- Cameron Williams
- Elijah Williams
Several of those names already share championship history. Holt, McCoy, and Stokes are three-time USA Basketball gold medalists, having won titles at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, and 2023 FIBA U16 AmeriCup. Jordan Smith Jr. joined that trio on the gold medal podium in both 2024 and 2025.
The roster is also packed with players who have spent years inside the USA Basketball pipeline through national team camps and minicamps, including Crowe Jr., Gaskins, Rippey Jr., Collins, and Elijah Williams. Ethan Taylor will make his USA Basketball debut in Portland.
Experienced Leadership on the Men’s Sideline
Guiding the USA men will be Nick LoGalbo of Lane Technical College Prep (Ill.), one of the most accomplished coaches in USA Basketball’s junior system.
LoGalbo is a three-time gold medalist as a head coach at the 2021 and 2022 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cups, and most recently earned gold as an assistant coach with the 2025 USA Men’s U16 team. He previously served as an assistant coach at the Nike Hoop Summit in 2023 and 2024.
He will be joined by assistant coaches David Rebibo (Harvard-Westlake, Calif.) and Larry Thompson (Wheeler, Ga.), both of whom will make their USA Basketball bench coaching debuts after serving as court coaches in recent national team camps.
USA Women Bring Championship Pedigree to Portland
The USA Women’s Nike Hoop Summit roster is equally decorated, featuring multiple gold medalists from recent FIBA competitions:
- Jacy Abii
- Addison Bjorn
- Brihanna Crittendon
- Autumn Fleary
- Maddyn Greenway
- Saniyah Hall
- Kate Harpring
- Jayla “Jordyn” Jackson
- Trinity Jones
- Lola Lampley
- Jerzy Robinson
- McKenna Woliczko
Bjorn, Greenway, Hall, Harpring, and Robinson captured gold at the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in the Czech Republic, while Abii, Lampley, and Woliczko were part of the gold-medal squad at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup.
Several players also reunite after winning the 2023 FIBA U16 Women’s AmeriCup, reinforcing the continuity and chemistry within the group. Saniyah Hall adds another layer of experience as a 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup gold medalist.
Crittendon and Fleary will make their USA Basketball competitive debuts at the Summit.
Proven Coaching Staff Leads USA Women
The USA women will be led by Meg Barber, who guided the United States to gold at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup. She’ll be assisted by Sam Caldwell (Mount Zion Prep, Md.) and Alicia Komaki (Sierra Canyon, Calif.).
Komaki returns after serving as an assistant coach at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, where the USA women earned a 90–78 victory over the World Team. Caldwell will make his bench coaching debut after previously working as a court coach at USA Basketball trials.
Another Chapter in a Prestigious Tradition
With elite talent, championship résumés, and future stars set to share the floor, the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit once again promises to be one of the defining events of the high school basketball calendar.
For fans, scouts, and basketball purists alike, Portland will be the place where the next generation of the game announces itself — to the world.