USMNT Weekend Spotlight: Red-Hot Brenden Aaronson on Mauricio Pochettino’s Radar
The new year has so far been kind to American players, with many finding form across Europe's top leagues as the prospect of representing the U.S. men's national team at the 2026 World Cup looms.
While some players have locked themselves into roster spots, like in-form Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic, others are still contending to secure their spots on manager Mauricio Pochettino's roster.
After a few quiet weeks for the holiday break, the Bundesliga and Eredivisie resume this weekend, while many of the Americans in England clash against others from the Stars and Stripes in FA Cup action.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s look at who will look to turn heads in this weekend's action.
Cole Campbell
- Fixture: Werder Bremen vs. TSG Hoffenheim
- Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 10 - 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT
- Channel: ESPN Select, Fubo TV
Barring something exceptional, Cole Campbell won't be at the 2026 World Cup—but for those following the future of American soccer, he's one of the most important names to watch.
The 19-year-old recently moved to TSG Hoffenheim, currently sitting fifth in the Bundesliga, on loan, after struggling to get minutes at giants Borussia Dortmund.
Primarily a winger who can also play centrally, the former Atlanta United academy product moved to Europe at 15 and made his senior debut with Iceland's Hafnarfjarðar in 2021-22. Since then, he made five appearances with the Dortmund first team and scored 18 goals and 19 assists across 52 games at the U17 and U19 levels with Dortmund.
By making the move, he hopes to get more playing time in the top flight and that chapter begins on Saturday against Werder Bremen.
Ricardo Pepi
- Fixture: PSV Eindhoven vs. Excelsior
- Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 10 - 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT
- Channel: ESPN Select, Fubo TV
The Eredivisie returns for the first time in 2026 this weekend and plenty of eyes will be on Ricardo Pepi as the battle heats up for a forward spot on USMNT’s 26-player roster.
Pepi, who turned 23 on Friday, enjoyed a stellar first portion of the season, scoring 10 goals across 21 appearances across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven—helping them to the top of the table by the time the calendar flipped. While his good form stands out, he will need to ensure it isn’t just early-season success, but a maintainable level through to this summer’s tournament.
He is likely to be in the starting lineup alongside USMNT and PSV teammate Sergiño Dest against Excelsior, who, until Wednesday, also had a young American on their roster in 21-year-old Zach Booth, before loaning him to MLS side Real Salt Lake for 2026.
With Brenden Aaronson, Patrick Agyemang, Christian Pulisic and other European-based American attacking players in form, it’s vital for Pepi to keep scoring at an impressive clip.
Aidan Morris
- Fixture: Fulham vs. Middlesbrough | FA Cup third round
- Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 10 - 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT
- Channel: ESPN Select, Fubo TV
The top three Americans to watch this weekend all find themselves in FA Cup competition, starting with Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris, who, despite impressing in the fall friendlies, is still on the fringes of the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup picture.
While he was an attacking presence in a transitional double pivot with the USMNT, his role at Boro this season has largely been in a defensive midfield role alongside Hayden Hackney —where he has helped them to second in the EFL Championship with 20 appearances.
This weekend he takes on Fulham in the third round of the FA Cup, with a chance to impress against a Premier Leageu side that contains USMNT fullback Antonee Robinson.
Morris is still looking for his first goal of the season and he’s contributed just two assists during 2025–26. However, he’s stood out in other areas, and completed an impressive 70 passes in last week’s 4–0 beatdown of Southampton.
Patrick Agyemang
- Fixture: Derby County vs. Leeds United | FA Cup third round
- Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 10 - 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT
- Channel: ESPN Select, Fubo TV
Three straight games without a goal for Patrick Agyemang is worrying for a striker who bet on himself this season to impress in the Championship with Derby County, instead of remaining in MLS as a star striker with Charlotte FC.
Before his current dry streak, held goalless in 209 minutes against Wrexham, Middlesbrough and Leicester City combined, he had scored four goals in six games and looked a surefire lock for the USMNT.
Yet, his stat line has dipped to six goals in 22 appearances this season and the recent spell has seen him struggle more than he had in the early stages of his time with the English side, when he battled for a starting spot.
This weekend sees him take on one of the most in-form American attacking players, Brenden Aaronson, as Derby meet Leeds United in the FA Cup. At this point, Agyemang might not be on the final World Cup roster—but Aaronson is showing he could potentially create chances for whoever takes the starting forward roles.
Brenden Aaronson
- Fixture: Derby County vs. Leeds United | FA Cup third round
- Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 10 - 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT
- Channel: ESPN Select, Fubo TV
It wasn’t too long ago that Brenden Aaronson’s World Cup dreams looked to be over. He was not making an impact with Leeds United in the Premier League and there was no guarantee he’d even remain at Elland Road. Now, he boasts three goals and an assist in his last four Premier League contests.
The 25-year-old has established himself as a key attacking midfield asset for Daniel Farke, and his reaping the rewards of a tactical change from the manager. Midweek action saw him bag a brace in Leeds’ thrilling 4–3 defeat at Newcastle United, days after he netted against Manchester United. Prior to that, Aaronson had played a key role in a 12-pass buildup for one of Leeds’ best goals of the season.
While attacking and central midfield are positions of strength for the USMNT, Aaronson’s form puts him on track to start at the World Cup, a remarkable turnaround after he looked to be trending off the roster in the fall. Now, he just has to keep it up.
This weekend sees his Leeds side clash against Agyemang’s Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup, where the West Yorkshire club will be heavy favorites as the Premier League side.