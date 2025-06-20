High School

USA Basketball Names 2025 U19 Men’s National Team for FIBA World Cup in Switzerland

Twelve rising stars with 19 combined gold medals set to represent Team USA in Lausanne under Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd

Gary Adornato

Perry High (Arizona) star Koa Peat, who is headed to the University of Arizona, is one of 12 players named to the USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team which will compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup in Switzerland.
USA Basketball Unveils 2025 U19 National Team Roster

USA Basketball officially announced its 12-player roster for the 2025 Men’s U19 National Team on June 20 following a seven-day training camp at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The squad will represent the United States at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, taking place June 28–July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Star-Studded Lineup Features 19 Combined Gold Medals

The final 12 players were selected from a pool of 31 training camp participants. Each member of the roster has previous experience with USA Basketball’s junior national teams and has contributed to the program’s international success.

2025 USA U19 Roster:

Name

Position

Height

Class

High School

College

Mikel Brown Jr.

G

6-2

2025

DME Academy

Louisville

AJ Dybantsa

F

6-8

2025

Utah Prep

BYU

Caleb Holt

G

6-4

2026

Grayson

--

Daniel Jacobson

C

7-4

2024

Brewster Academy

Purdue

Jasper Johnson

G

6-4

2025

Overtime Elite

Kentucky

Morez Johnson Jr.

C

6-9

2024

Thornton Township

Illionios

Nike Khamenia

F

6-8

2025

Harvard Westlake

Duke

JJ Mandaquit

G

6-1

2025

Utah Prep

Washington

Brandon McCoy Jr.

G

6-4

2026

St. John Bosco

--

Koa Peat

F

6-8

2025

Perry

Arizona

Jordan Smith Jr.

G

6-2

2026

St. Paul IV

--

Tyran Stokes

F

6-7

2026

Notre Dame

--

Tommy Lloyd to Lead Team USA

The team will be coached by Tommy Lloyd, head coach at the University of Arizona. Assisting him are Grant McCasland (Texas Tech) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame). This coaching trio brings a strong mix of collegiate success and developmental focus to the international stage.

USA Drawn into Challenging Group D

Team USA will compete in Group D alongside Australia, France, and Cameroon. Historically, the Americans are 4-2 against Australia and 6-1 against France in U19 competition. This will mark their first-ever matchup with Cameroon.

Tournament History and USA’s Legacy

The FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup began in 1979 and became a biennial event in 2007. Team USA has historically dominated the competition, winning eight gold medals, including the most recent title in 2021.

