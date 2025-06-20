USA Basketball Names 2025 U19 Men’s National Team for FIBA World Cup in Switzerland
USA Basketball officially announced its 12-player roster for the 2025 Men’s U19 National Team on June 20 following a seven-day training camp at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The squad will represent the United States at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, taking place June 28–July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Star-Studded Lineup Features 19 Combined Gold Medals
The final 12 players were selected from a pool of 31 training camp participants. Each member of the roster has previous experience with USA Basketball’s junior national teams and has contributed to the program’s international success.
2025 USA U19 Roster:
Name
Position
Height
Class
High School
College
Mikel Brown Jr.
G
6-2
2025
DME Academy
Louisville
AJ Dybantsa
F
6-8
2025
Utah Prep
BYU
Caleb Holt
G
6-4
2026
Grayson
--
Daniel Jacobson
C
7-4
2024
Brewster Academy
Purdue
Jasper Johnson
G
6-4
2025
Overtime Elite
Kentucky
Morez Johnson Jr.
C
6-9
2024
Thornton Township
Illionios
Nike Khamenia
F
6-8
2025
Harvard Westlake
Duke
JJ Mandaquit
G
6-1
2025
Utah Prep
Washington
Brandon McCoy Jr.
G
6-4
2026
St. John Bosco
--
Koa Peat
F
6-8
2025
Perry
Arizona
Jordan Smith Jr.
G
6-2
2026
St. Paul IV
--
Tyran Stokes
F
6-7
2026
Notre Dame
--
Tommy Lloyd to Lead Team USA
The team will be coached by Tommy Lloyd, head coach at the University of Arizona. Assisting him are Grant McCasland (Texas Tech) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame). This coaching trio brings a strong mix of collegiate success and developmental focus to the international stage.
USA Drawn into Challenging Group D
Team USA will compete in Group D alongside Australia, France, and Cameroon. Historically, the Americans are 4-2 against Australia and 6-1 against France in U19 competition. This will mark their first-ever matchup with Cameroon.
Tournament History and USA’s Legacy
The FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup began in 1979 and became a biennial event in 2007. Team USA has historically dominated the competition, winning eight gold medals, including the most recent title in 2021.