View best high school sports photos from November powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports 2024 November Photos of the Month / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are best of the best images published in November.
Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who are members of the network and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos published on SBLive/SI in November.
1. USA flag carrying lineman
Bishop Brossart (Ky.) senior lineman Shane Wilike carries the American flag while leading his teammates onto the field before facing visiting Bellevue. / Photo by Wayne Litmer
2. Leaping touchdown reception
Jefferson (Texas) receiver Chris Love climbs the ladder to make a touchdown reception against a Malakoff defender during a Texas (UIL) 3A Division I Regional playoff game. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
3. Balancing Act
North Crowley (Texas) receiver Malachi Johnson attempts to keep his bounce while being tripped up by a Bryon Nelson defender in a Texas (UIL) 6A Division 1 Bi-District playoff game. / Photo by Oladipo Awowale
4. Goooooooal!
Mehlville (Mo.) goalkeeper Anel Alihodzic attempts to stop a shot by Lindbergh midfielder John Eckrich who scores the first goal of the game. Lindbergh defeated Mehlville 2-0 in the Missouri Class 4 District 1championship game. / Photo by Tim Vizer
5. Pass Interception
Lee’s Summit North (Mo.) defensive back Nolan Spinks (right) intercepts a pass intended for Nixa quarterback Adam McKnight during the second half of a Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 6 quarterfinal playoff game. / Photo by David Smith
6. Sandwiched
Sehome (Wash.) receiver Andre Watson is sandwiched by two Tumwater defenders while attempting a catch during a Washington (WIAA) 2A quarterfinal playoff game. / Photo by Vince Pugliese
7. Snowed Over
De Smet (Mo.) running back Justin Thurman attempts to elude a Liberty defender in the snow during the Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 6 semifinal game. / Photo by Tim Vizer
8. Grounding
Vista Ridge (Texas) quarterback Kaden Arnot attempts to complete a pass while two Hutto defenders take him to the ground. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
9. Net Battle
Columbia outside hitter Claire Sandstrom (left) and Mater Dei setter Addison Nenninger battle for a shot at the net during the Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 2A Sectional championship match. / Photo by Tim Vizer
10. One-handed catch attempt
Bells (Texas) receiver Tucker Crites attempts to make a one-handed catch along the sideline against Blooming Grove. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw