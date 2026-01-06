National Powers, Missouri Contenders Set for 2026 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions
The 2026 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will once again bring one of the nation’s most accomplished boys high school basketball fields to JQH Arena when the event tips off Jan. 15–17 in Springfield, Missouri.
Tickets for the tournament go on sale Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. with reserved tickets for all three nights going for $50 each. Adult general admission tickets are $40. Students are $30. Tickets can be purchased at the Great Southern Arena box office, or at missouristatetix.com.
The national field for the Tournament of Champions is comprised of the Bartlett Panthers (Tennessee), Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (Florida), Paul VI Catholic Panthers (Virginia), St. John Bosco Braves (California) and Wheeler Wildcats (Georgia). There are two Springfield-area teams in the field: the Kickapoo Chiefs (Springfield) and Logan-Rogersville Wildcats (Rogersville).
A Tournament Built on Star Power and Stakes
Long billed as the highest-attended high school basketball tournament in the country, the Tournament of Champions has become a historic piece of the path for elite programs and future college and professional talent since its inception in 1985.
Before they were global basketball stars, players like Alonzo Mourning, Lamar Odom, John Wall, Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell, Lonzo Ball, Malik Monk, Jayson Tatum, Zach Collins, Marvin Bagley III, Bobby Porter, Julius Randle, Anthony Tolliver, Malcom Brogdon, Demarcus Cousins, Tyler and Ben Hansbrough participated in the tournament while they were still highly recruited high school prospects.
This year’s field features more nationally ranked teams, major recruiting names and several programs that have already tested themselves against top-tier competition. Of course, ther eare also some changes. Link Academy beat Oak Ridge (Florida) 67-55 to win last year's championship. Neither of those teams are in the 2026 field.
Early-Season Tests Set Up January Showdowns
Several of the storylines are already familiar. Three teams in this year’s field crossed paths at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just before the holiday break. Calvary Christian Academy fell to Paul VI Catholic 71-54 on Dec. 19 before rebounding to defeat Wheeler 69-60 on Dec. 23, giving the Tournament of Champions built-in rematch intrigue before teams even arrive in Springfield.
Below is a closer look at the teams set to take the floor at JQH Arena later this month.
2026 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions Field
Bartlett Panthers
Location: Bartlett, Tennessee
Powered by four-star small forwards DJ Okoth (6-foot-6 sophomore) and Dylan Jones (6-6 junior), along with 6-foot sophomore guard Braylon Williams, the Panthers jumped out to a 13-2 start this season. Through their first 14 games, Okoth averaged 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, Jones chipped in 18.2 points and 4.5 boards, and Williams averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
Cavalry Christian Academy Eagles
Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Off to a 10-1 start at the turn of the new year, the Eagles’ lone loss came in a 71-54 setback against fellow tournament participant Paul VI Catholic (Chantilly, Virginia) on Dec. 19. Cavalry Christian is guided by four-star junior point guard Cayden Daughtry (6-0, 155), who averaged 27.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.8 steals through his first nine games. Six-foot-7 senior forward Aiden Bolden has added 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 steals through six games, while 6-foot senior guard Jacob Zhu has averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through 10 games.
Paul VI Catholic Panthers
Location: Chantilly, Virginia
Ranked No. 5 in the latest High School On SI National Top 25, the Panthers (14-1) suffered their only loss of the season Dec. 13 in a 74-70 double-overtime thriller against No. 2 Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, Florida). Paul VI is led by five-star junior guard Jordan Smith Jr. (6-2, 200), who is ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports and No. 7 by On3, and holds 19 offers, including Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Kentucky, Indiana, and Syracuse. Smith’s versatility shows on both ends of the floor, with his size, strength, and athleticism allowing him to impact nearly every facet of the game.
St. John Bosco Braves
Location: Bellflower, California
One of the top teams in California, the Braves opened the season with an 11-4 record behind five-star forward Christian Collins (6-8, 200). Collins is ranked as the No. 9 recruit nationally and No. 2 in California by 247Sports and holds 23 offers, including Kansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, UCLA, USC, Baylor, Houston, Tennessee, Oregon, and Villanova.
Wheeler Wildcats
Location: Marietta, Georgia
A loaded squad, the Wildcats opened the season with an 8-0 start before suffering a 69-63 loss to Principia (St. Louis, Missouri) on Dec. 20 and a 69-60 setback against Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) on Dec. 23. Wheeler responded with wins over Salesian College Prep (Richmond, California) 60-53 on Jan. 1 and Millennium (Goodyear, Arizona) 56-51 on Jan. 2, before a 61-59 loss to Sunnyslope (Phoenix, Arizona) on Jan. 3 dropped the Wildcats to 11-4. The team is led by four-star senior guard Colben Landrew (6-6, 210), a UConn signee; three-star senior forward Jaron Saulsberry (6-6, 180), an Ole Miss signee; senior guard Amare James (6-6, 190), a Clemson signee; and four-star junior point guard Kevin Savage (5-11, 160), who holds offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, UCF, South Florida, Hampton, and George Mason.
Kickapoo Chiefs
Location: Springfield, Missouri
Coming off back-to-back 25-4 seasons, the Chiefs entered the 2025-26 campaign with nine returning seniors and opened the year with a 7-2 record. One of the smallest teams in the tournament, Kickapoo is led by four-year varsity guard and returning all-state selection Reese Kimrey, along with senior guards Elijah Nabors and Brayden Rubidoux, and 6-foot-3 senior forward Brock Thompson, the team’s tallest player.
Logan-Rogersville Wildcats
Location: Rogersville, Missouri
Off to a 9-0 start, the Wildcats have faced just one out-of-state opponent so far, defeating Fayetteville (Arkansas) 49-35 on Dec. 12 in the Bill Rowe Classic. Logan-Rogersville also owns wins against University Academy Charter (60-23), KIPP KC Legacy (55-25), Summit Christian Academy (58-28), and Helias Catholic (65-46). The Wildcats are led by junior Chase Branham, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound four-star guard/small forward who is committed to Indiana.
Former Notable Tournament of Champions Players Who Turned Pro
2020 — Trevor Keels, Paul VI. Went on to play at Duke before being selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. He currently plays in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, an affiliate of the Miami Heat.
2019 — MarJon Beauchamp, Rainier Beach High. Went to college at Yakima Valley before becoming a first-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. He recently signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after an impressive showing in the NBA G League.
2019 — E.J. Liddell, Belleville West. Went on to play at Ohio State before becoming a second-round pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022. He's spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets. He most recently signed a two-way contract with the Nets.
2017 — Marvin Bagley III, Sierra Canyon. A five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the 2017 class, Bagley went on to reclassify and starred at Duke for one season in 2017-2018 before becoming a first-round pick, No. 2 overall, to the Sacramento Kings in the 2018 NBA draft.
2016 — Jayson Tatum, Chaminade College Prep (Missouri). Anyone who cared to know anything about high school basketball at the time knew who Jayson Tatum was. Already a legend in the Show-Me State, he shined in the Tournament of Champions, went on to Duke and became the third overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.
2016 — Zach Collins, Bishop Gorman (Nevada). Participating in the tournament during his record-breaking senior season, the four-star McDonald’s All-American went on to star at Gonzaga before becoming a first-round selection (10th overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
2015 — Malik Monk, Bentonville (Arkansas). The longtime NBA star and Arkansas native went on to star at Kentucky before becoming a first-round pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2018 draft.
2015 — Harry Giles III, Wesleyan Christian (North Carolina). He scored 17 points in a win against Malik Monk’s Bentonville squad, as Wesleyan Christian was one of the top teams in the country at the time. Giles would transfer to Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) for his senior season before going on to star at Duke before being drafted in the first round (pick 20) by the Portland Trailblazers in 2018.
2015 — Ivan Rabb, Bishop O’Dowd (California). Rabb was a five-star prospect, the No. 1 player in California, California’s Mr. Basketball, a first-team Parade All-American and a McDonald’s All-American during the 2015 season when he played in the tournament. He went on to star at Cal before being selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
2015 — Lonzo Ball, Chino Hills (California). One of four players selected in the 2017 NBA Draft who played in the tourney, it was big news when Ball came to town. He went on to star at UCLA and was a first-round pick (No. 2 overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers.
2015 — Dwayne Bacon, Paul VI (Virginia). One of many stars on the Paul VI squad, Bacon went on to play collegiately at Florida State before being drafted in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017.
2014 — Ben Simmons, Montverde Academy (Florida). Transferring to Montverde Academy from his native Australia for his sophomore season, Simmons really blossomed during his junior season at Montverde in 2014. The five-star prospect went on to play collegiately at LSU before starring in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
2014 — D’Angelo Russell, Montverde Academy (Florida). It’s no wonder Montverde Academy was playing for national championships. Along with Ben Simmons, Russell was an unquestioned star in the tourney long before he went to Ohio State, became a first-round pick (No. 2 overall) by the Lakers and continues to enjoy a long NBA career.
2013 — Dakari Johnson, Montverde Academy (Florida). A five-star recruit, the 7-footer was part of a dominant Montverde roster before going on to play at Kentucky. He was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and continues playing professionally overseas.
2013 — Bobby Portis, Hall High (Arkansas). A McDonald’s and Parade All-American at Hall in Little Rock, Portis played in the TOC before going on to star at Arkansas. He was a first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Chicago Bulls in 2015 and has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2020.
2013 — Julius Randle, Prestonwood Christian (Texas). Widely considered a top 5 player in the 2013 class, Randle was one of several stars at the 2013 TOC. He went on to star at Kentucky before being drafted in the first round (7th overall) to the Los Angeles Lakers. A three-time NBA All-Star, he currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
2012 — Archie Goodwin, Sylvan Hills (Arkansas). Goodwin was a hot commodity when he starred at the TOC, winning the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and Parade All-American honors. He went on to star at Kentucky, was a first-round pick (29th overall) by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets and continues to play professionally overseas.
2011 — Grant Jerrett, La Verne Lutheran (California). A big prospect in 2011, Jerrett averaged 18 points per game that season, being named Parade and McDonald’s All-American and California’s Gatorade Player of the Year before going on to star at Arizona. He was drafted in the second round by the Portland Trail Blazers. He continues to play professionally.
2011 — Malcolm Brogdon, Greater Atlanta Christian (Georgia). Brogton went on to see his number retired at Virginia after earning ACC Player of the Year, three first-team All-ACC and two ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. A second-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks, he was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017 and NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2023.
2010 — Bradley Beal, Chaminade College Prep (Missouri). By the time he played in the TOC, Beal was already a FIBA Americas gold medalist and one of the best players in the country. He’d go on to win the 2011 FIBA World gold, Gatorade National Player of the Year and Missouri’s Mr. Show-Me Basketball while being named first-team Parade All-American and McDonald’s All-American. He starred at Florida and was drafted third overall in the first round of the 2012 draft by the Washington Wizards. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.
2010 — Fab Melo, Sagemont (Florida). The 7-foot Brazilian center was a prized recruit by Jim Boeheim at Syracuse when he played in the TOC as a senior in 2010. He declared for the NBA Draft with two years of eligibility remaining and was a first-round pick (No. 22) of the Boston Celtics in 2012. Melo died at age 26 in 2017.
Notables From Way Back
2009 — John Wall, Raleigh Word of God (North Carolina)
2008 — Demarcus Cousins, Mobile LeFlore (Alabama)
2008 — Greg Monroe, Harvey Helen Cox (Louisiana)
2007 — Chandler Parsons, Lake Howell (Florida)
2007 — Kyle Singler, South Medford (Oregon)
2006 — Ekpe Udoh, Edmond Santa Fe (Oklahoma)
2006 — Stanley Robinson, Birmingham (Alabama)
2005 — Mario Chalmers, Anchorage Bartlett (Alaska)
2004, 2005 — Ben Hansbrough, Poplar Bluff (Missouri)
2004, 2005 — Tyler Hansbrough, Poplar Bluff (Missouri)
2004 — Steven Hill, Branson (Missouri)
2003 — Anthony Tolliver, Springfield Kickapoo (Missouri)
2003 — Blake Ahearn, De Smet Jesuit (Missouri)
2003 — Ebi Ndudi, Houston Westbury Christian (Texas)
2001 — Wayne Simien, Leavenworth (Kansas)
2001 — Julius Hodge, St. Raymond’s (New York)
2000 — Omar Cook, Christ the King (New York)
1997 — Larry Hughes, Christian Brothers College (Missouri)
1997 — Ernest Brown, St. Raymond’s (New York)
1996 — Lamar Odom, Christ the King (New York)
1996 — Eric Barkley, Christ the King (New York)
1996 — Craig Claxton, Christ the King (New York)
1995 — Jake Voskuhl, Houston Strake Jesuit (Texas)
1995 — Chris Carrawell, Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri)
1995 — Loren Woods, Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri)
1995 — Ryan Robertson, St Charles West (Missouri)
1994 — Troy Hudson, St. Charles West (Missouri)
1993 — Cedric Henderson, Memphis East (Tennessee)
1992 — Erick Dampier, Lawrence County (Mississippi)
1991 — Orlando Antigua, St. Raymond’s (New York); Harlem Globetrotters
1991 — Terence Rencher, St. Raymond’s (New York)
1990 — Fred Burley, Oklahoma City Douglass (Oklahoma)
1989 — Derrick Phelps, Christ the King (New York)
1989 — Khalid Reeves, Christ the King (New York)
1989, 1990 — Jevon Crudup, Raytown South (Missouri)
1985, 1988 — Anthony Peeler, Kansas City Paseo Academy (Missouri)
1988 — Todd Day, Memphis Hamilton (Tennessee)
1987 — Allen Watson, Christ the King (New York); a multi-sport star in high school, he went on to a long career in Major League Baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Anaheim Angels, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, winning two World Series with the Yankees (1999, 2000)
1987 — Alonzo Mourning, Indian River (Virginia); Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer
1986 — Richard Dumas, Tulsa Booker T. Washington (Oklahoma)
1985 — Jayson Williams, Christ the King (New York); New Jersey Nets
1985 — Anthony Bonner, Vashon (Missouri)
Past Champions
2025: Link Academy (Missouri)
2024: Paul VI (Virginia)
2023: Link Academy (Missouri)
2022: Paul VI (Virginia)
2020: Oak Hill (Virginia)
2019: McEachern (Georgia)
2018: Oak Hill (Virginia)
2017: Sierra Canyon (California)
2016: Oak Hill (Virginia)
2015: Oak Hill (Virginia)
2014: Montverde Academy (Florida)
2013: Paul VI (Virginia)
2012: Houston Westbury Christian (Texas)
2011: Oak Ridge Military Academy (North Carolina)
2010: Memphis White Station (Tennessee)
2009: Raleigh Word of God (North Carolina)
2008: Christ the King (New York)
2007: South Medford (Oregon)
2006: Christ the King (New York)
2005: Springfield Kickapoo (Missouri)
2004: Memphis White Station (Tennessee)
2003: Memphis White Station (Tennessee)
2002: Vashon (Missouri)
2001: Memphis White Station (Tennessee)
2000: Memphis White Station (Tennessee)
1999: St. Raymond’s (New York)
1998: Christ the King (New York)
1997: Christian Brothers College (Missouri)
1996: Christ the King (New York)
1995: St. Charles West (Missouri)
1994: Springfield Glendale (Missouri)
1993: St. Raymond’s (New York)
1992: Lawrence County (Mississippi)
1991: St. Raymond’s (New York)
1990: Raytown South (Missouri)
1989: Christ the King (New York)
1988: Paseo Academy (Missouri)
1987: Indian River (Virginia)
1986: Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania)
1985: Christ the King (New York)