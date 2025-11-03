SI

Dodgers Win 2025 World Series — Sports Illustrated's Best Photos

Erick W. Rasco

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts celebrate winning a second straight World Series title for the Dodgers.
Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts celebrate winning a second straight World Series title for the Dodgers. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
In this story:

The Dodgers and Blue Jays delivered a thrilling 2025 World Series that came down to the wire, with Los Angeles coming from behind late Saturday night to capture a winner-takes-all Game 7 for their second straight crown. Sports Illustrated was on site throughout the Fall Classic in both Los Angeles and Toronto. Here are some of our favorite images from the World Series.

Dodgers Win Back-to-Back World Series Titles

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named the 2025 World Series MVP. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Dave Roberts
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was beaming with pride after Game 7. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Dave Roberts and Dodgers catcher Will Smith
Dave Roberts has a moment with Dodgers catcher Will Smith. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Anthony Banda
Anthony Banda's back tattoo commemorates Los Angeles winning the 2024 World Series. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Dodgers celebrate winning Game 7
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Will Smith and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Will Smith and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

All Eyes on Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani
There's no doubt that Shohei Ohtani had a memorable World Series with the Dodgers, finishing the seven-game series with a .333 batting average. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Shohei Ohtani in Game 3 of the World Series.
In Game 3, Shohei Ohtani reached base nine times and hit two home runs. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani became the first MLB player to record four hits and five walks in the same game during Game 3. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Shohei Ohtani warming up.
In Game 4, Shohei Ohtani made his first World Series start. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani allowed four runs across six-plus innings in Game 4. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Blue Jays In First World Series Since 1993

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his World Series debut along with his Blue Jays teammates in Toronto's return to the Fall Classic after more than 30 years. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. batted .333 with two home runs and eight walks in the World Series. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Addison Barger
Addison Barger hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history during the Blue Jays' Game 1 victory. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
George Springer
Despite being injured, George Springer hit .333 with one double, one RBI and five hits in the four games he played of the World Series. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Epic Game 3

Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 18th inning to help the Dodgers win Game 3. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
View of the scoreboard just prior to Freddie Freeman's walkoff homer in the 18th inning of Game 3.
View of the scoreboard just prior to Freddie Freeman's walkoff homer. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Freddie Freeman
The Dodgers greet Freddie Freeman at the plate after winning Game 3. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Fans Pack Rogers Centre and Dodger Stadium

Fans in Toronto
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Rogers Centre fans
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Dodger Stadium
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Dodger Stadium
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Fan taking boxscore
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Fans try to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Dodgers theme Labubu
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

More World Series on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Erick W. Rasco
ERICK W. RASCO

Home/MLB