Vote: Which was national high school girls sports play of the year in spring 2024?
As the calendar officially turns to fall sports this week, it's time to pick the national play of the year from the 2024 spring season in high school girls sports.
The SBLive/SI staff watched a bunch of highlights throughout the high school spring sports season and picked our top 10 plays of the week every week.
We took our 10 weekly winners and compiled them into one big highlight reel, as we did earlier this week for boys spring sports.
As you'll see in the highlight video below, every top play in girls spring sports was in softball, but you won't find any from Georgia, which plays its softball season in the fall.
Check out the video and vote in the poll below to choose the best of the best from the spring 2024 high school girls sports season.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Allie Brown, Fort Scott (Kansas)
Diving play up the middle to get force-out at second.
2. Brianna Potok, Trumbull (Connecticut)
Catcher’s diving catch in foul ground secures walk-off win.
3. Erin Metz, Wheaton North (Illinois)
Walk-off three-run homer wins it 5-4 extra innings.
4. Gianna Stern, Mount St. Dominic (New Jersey)
Diving play up the middle and fires to first from the seat of her pants.
5. Grace Whitman, Watkins Memorial (Ohio)
Lays out to make diving catch in left-center to rob extra bases.
6. Hannah Sullivan, Northwest Rankin (Mississippi)
Down 4-3, she smokes a double for a walk-off 5-4 win in Game 1 of state title series.
7. Jessica Dittel-Hoefler, Chisago Lakes (Minnesota)
Diving catch at second ends the inning and the threat.
8. Kerra Clarida, Middleburg (Florida)
Walk-off home run to clinch 11-10 win.
9. Mia Brady, Martinez Alhambra (California)
Completes rare 6-3-5 double play with teammates Keira Sullivan and Sammy Schuler.
10. Mia Valverde, North Rockland (New York)
Outfielder saves home run and crashes through the fence.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports