Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (11/17/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Nov. 10-16. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Cody Puzio of Berlin (Connecticut) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Puzio accounted for five total touchdowns — four rushing, one passing — in a 35-0 victory over Farmington.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Jevon Austin, jr., West Springfield (Virginia) football
Austin had four catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-13 win over West Potomac.
2. Da’Ron Barksdale, sr., Steel Valley (Pennsylvania) football
Barksdale, a Pittsburgh commit, turned 34 carries into 266 yards and four touchdowns with a 55-yard punt return score as Steel Valley blew by Western Beaver, 34-7.
3. CJ Britt, sr., Sugar Hill Christian Academy (Georgia) basketball
Britt dominated with 36 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in an 80-42 win over Genesis Academy.
4. Jimmie Burk, sr., Redwood (California) football
Burk became the all-time leading rusher in Redwood history in a 54-0 shutout of San Luis Obispo. The senior ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the win, giving him 3,727 yards for his career.
5. Ivan Camargo, sr., Coachella Valley (California) football
Camargo ran for 255 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Perrris.
6. Helaman Casuga, sr., Corner Canyon (Utah) football
Casuga completed 25 of 31 passes for a season-high 360 yards and three touchdowns as Corner Canyon routed Mountain Ridge, 59-20. The Texas A&M commit also ran for 41 yards and a score.
7. Grady Gibb, sr., Medina Highland (Ohio) football
Gibb threw four touchdowns and ran for two more in a 48-0 shutout of North Ridgeville. The senior completed 8 of 9 passes for 217 yards while rushing for 61 yards.
8. Elijah Greenan Biggs, jr., Scappoose (Oregon) football
Greenan Biggs ran for a career-high five touchdowns as Scappoose hammered Tillamook, 46-7. He finished the game with 25 carries for 151 yards.
9. Jude Hall, sr., Christ Church Episcopal School (South Carolina) football
Hall, a Memphis commit, had nine catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-37 loss to Woodruff.
10. Braeden Imhoff, sr., Prosper (Texas) football
Imhoff completed 22 of 30 passes for 496 yards and eight touchdowns as Prosper blew by Hebron, 66-39.
11. Grady Kinsey, sr., Indian Valley (Ohio) football
Kinsey ran for 312 yards and six touchdowns on 21 carries in a 47-28 victory over Jonathan Alder. The Air Force commit has 128 career rushing touchdowns, the most in Ohio history. The previous record of 124 belonged to Harvest Prep’s Daniel Bangura.
12. Maddrey Long, so., Watauga (North Carolina) soccer
Long’s double-overtime goal in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs lifted Watauga to a 3-2 victory over Mount Tabor.
13. Luke McBride, sr., Lake Travis (Texas) football
McBride finished 31 of 39 passing for 468 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Round Rock.
14. Keegan McCullough, so., Simsbury (Connecticut) soccer
McCullough netted a hat trick in a 5-1 victory over Newington.
15. Joey Montalvo, sr., East Catholic (Connecticut) football
Montalvo became the all-time leading receiver in Connecticut history in a 31-24 loss to Plainville. The senior caught eight passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 3,811 career receiving yards. The previous record of 3,677 belonged to Bristol Central’s Aaron Hernandez.
16. Amani Morel, sr., Rigby (Idaho) football
Morel had 27 carries for 165 yards and five touchdowns as Rigby punched its ticket to the Class 6A title game with a 40-21 win over Rocky Mountain.
17. Maxwell Parent, jr., St. John’s Prep (Massachusetts) football
Parent ran for 355 yards — a new St. John’s Prep single-game record — and five touchdowns with six two-point conversion runs in a 48-32 victory over Leominster.
18. Knoxtyn Rallo, so., Piedmont (Oklahoma) football
Rallo ran for a career-high 173 yards and four touchdowns with a 22-yard receiving TD in a 53-28 win over Bartlesville. It was the fifth consecutive 100-yard rushing game for Rallo.
19. Ryder Robertson, sr., Gordo (Alabama) football
Robertson was a workhorse in a 49-29 victory over Colbert County, turning 42 carries into 294 yards and four touchdowns.
20. C.J. Sadler, sr., Cass Technical (Michigan) football
Sadler, a North Carolina commit, had three receiving touchdowns and two interceptions — including a pick-six — in a 42-28 win over Saline.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
