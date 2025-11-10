High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (11/10/2025)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Nov. 3-9?

Bob Lundeberg

RJ Day, St. Francis de Sales.
RJ Day, St. Francis de Sales. / TROY MAGERS/NEWS JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Nov. 3-9. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post. 

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Bret Amorosino, sr., Norwell (Massachusetts) soccer

Amorosino recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Assabet Valley.

2. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto (Texas) football

Baker led the way with 251 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 53-14 victory over Lancaster.

3. Legend Bey, sr., North Forney (Texas) football

Bey accounted for 473 yards of total offense and five touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — in a 63-39 victory over Rockwall.

4. Daniel Booker, jr., Columbia Central (Tennessee) football

Booker had 26 carries for 383 yards and six touchdowns as Columbia Central cruised by East Hamilton, 70-38. 

5. RJ Day, jr., St. Francis de Sales (Ohio) football

Day, the son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, threw for 482 yards — a new St. Francis de Sales single-game program record — and three touchdowns in a 33-29 win over Ashland. 

6. Griffen Dean, jr., Lakeview South (Minnesota) football

Dean set new single-game school records in rushing yards (292) and rushing touchdowns (six) in a 49-25 win over Maple Grove. 

7. Thomas Garritano, sr., Monsignor Farrell (New York) soccer

Garritano scored all three of his team’s goals in a 3-1 victory over Xavier for the CHSAA AA championship.

8. DaSean Golmond, sr., Denham Springs (Louisiana) football

Golmond set a new Denham Springs record for career touchdown receptions in a 54-26 rout of St. Amant. The senior had seven receptions for 135 yards and three TDs in the win, giving him 19 receiving touchdowns for his career. 

9. Ahmad Jones, sr., Camden (New Jersey) football

Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns as Camden throttled Manasquan, 46-6. 

10. Jack McKeon, sr., Fort Collins (Colorado) football

McKeon ran for 370 yards — a new Fort Collins single-game record — and four touchdowns in a 42-25 victory over ThunderRidge. 

11. Myles McLaughlin, sr., Knox (Indiana) football

McLaughlin continued his domination with 43 carries for 383 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-18 win over Mishawaka Marian. 

12. Dvaughn Norwood, jr. Bella Vista (California) football

Norwood broke the Bella Vista single-season rushing record in a 53-14 victory over Del Campo. The junior had 27 carries for 203 yards and five touchdowns. 

13. Crishon Overton, sr., Theodore (Alabama) football

Overton accounted for six total touchdowns — three passing, three rushing — as Theodore took down Stanhope Elmore, 44-27. 

14. Koa Regalado, jr., Colton (California) football

Regalado completed 21 of 28 passes for 393 yards with nine touchdowns while running for 69 yards and another score as Colton survived a shootout with Ganesha, 73-53. 

15. John Silvestro, sr., Kirtland (Ohio) football

Silvestro needed just 15 carries to run run for 172 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-3 rout of Wickliffe. 

16. Kemon Spell, jr., McKeesport (Pennsylvania) football

Spell ran for 331 yards and there touchdowns in a 28-3 victory over Thomas Jefferson.

17. Jake Thies, jr., Fenwick (Illinois) football

Thies had 200 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over Rolling Meadows. 

18. Chace Webster, sr., Olympic (Washington) football

Webster rumbled for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Chief Sealth. The senior has 38 rushing touchdowns this fall, a new West Sound single-season record. 

19. Cody Puzio, sr., Berlin (Connecticut) football

Puzio accounted for five total touchdowns — four rushing, one passing — in a 35-0 victory over Farmington. 

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Download the SBLive App

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a freelance sports writer who has covered high school and college sports in the Pacific Northwest since 2009. He was inspired to write Finish, his first book, after spending four years on the Oregon State baseball beat for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and The Oregonian. He covers high school sports from a national perspective for High School On SI with reports on breaking news, trending topics and national polls.

Home/National