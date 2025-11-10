Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (11/10/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Nov. 3-9. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Bret Amorosino, sr., Norwell (Massachusetts) soccer
Amorosino recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Assabet Valley.
2. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto (Texas) football
Baker led the way with 251 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 53-14 victory over Lancaster.
3. Legend Bey, sr., North Forney (Texas) football
Bey accounted for 473 yards of total offense and five touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — in a 63-39 victory over Rockwall.
4. Daniel Booker, jr., Columbia Central (Tennessee) football
Booker had 26 carries for 383 yards and six touchdowns as Columbia Central cruised by East Hamilton, 70-38.
5. RJ Day, jr., St. Francis de Sales (Ohio) football
Day, the son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, threw for 482 yards — a new St. Francis de Sales single-game program record — and three touchdowns in a 33-29 win over Ashland.
6. Griffen Dean, jr., Lakeview South (Minnesota) football
Dean set new single-game school records in rushing yards (292) and rushing touchdowns (six) in a 49-25 win over Maple Grove.
7. Thomas Garritano, sr., Monsignor Farrell (New York) soccer
Garritano scored all three of his team’s goals in a 3-1 victory over Xavier for the CHSAA AA championship.
8. DaSean Golmond, sr., Denham Springs (Louisiana) football
Golmond set a new Denham Springs record for career touchdown receptions in a 54-26 rout of St. Amant. The senior had seven receptions for 135 yards and three TDs in the win, giving him 19 receiving touchdowns for his career.
9. Ahmad Jones, sr., Camden (New Jersey) football
Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns as Camden throttled Manasquan, 46-6.
10. Jack McKeon, sr., Fort Collins (Colorado) football
McKeon ran for 370 yards — a new Fort Collins single-game record — and four touchdowns in a 42-25 victory over ThunderRidge.
11. Myles McLaughlin, sr., Knox (Indiana) football
McLaughlin continued his domination with 43 carries for 383 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-18 win over Mishawaka Marian.
12. Dvaughn Norwood, jr. Bella Vista (California) football
Norwood broke the Bella Vista single-season rushing record in a 53-14 victory over Del Campo. The junior had 27 carries for 203 yards and five touchdowns.
13. Crishon Overton, sr., Theodore (Alabama) football
Overton accounted for six total touchdowns — three passing, three rushing — as Theodore took down Stanhope Elmore, 44-27.
14. Koa Regalado, jr., Colton (California) football
Regalado completed 21 of 28 passes for 393 yards with nine touchdowns while running for 69 yards and another score as Colton survived a shootout with Ganesha, 73-53.
15. John Silvestro, sr., Kirtland (Ohio) football
Silvestro needed just 15 carries to run run for 172 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-3 rout of Wickliffe.
16. Kemon Spell, jr., McKeesport (Pennsylvania) football
Spell ran for 331 yards and there touchdowns in a 28-3 victory over Thomas Jefferson.
17. Jake Thies, jr., Fenwick (Illinois) football
Thies had 200 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over Rolling Meadows.
18. Chace Webster, sr., Olympic (Washington) football
Webster rumbled for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Chief Sealth. The senior has 38 rushing touchdowns this fall, a new West Sound single-season record.
19. Cody Puzio, sr., Berlin (Connecticut) football
Puzio accounted for five total touchdowns — four rushing, one passing — in a 35-0 victory over Farmington.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
