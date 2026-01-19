Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (1/19/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 12-18. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Arianna Robinson of Plano East (Texas) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Robinson exploded for 40 points — a new career-high — in a 67-53 victory over McKinney.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Lakyn Donnelly, sr., Horace (North Dakota) basketball
Donnelly exploded for 38 points as Horace blew by Shanley, 94-52.
2. Makenzie Fager, sr., Shadle Park (Washington) basketball
Fager netted 24 points — including the 1,000th of her prep career — in a 67-42 loss to Lewis & Clark.
3. Charlotte Hunzinger, so., Pingry (New Jersey) basketball
Hunzinger scored 35 points — a new career-high — while grabbing 13 rebounds in a 65-51 win over Watchung Hills. Two days later, she had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Pingry defeated Holmdel, 67-42.
4. Presley Kushner, jr., Oaks Christian (California) basketball
Kushner had 27 points in a 73-44 rout of Westlake.
5. Kamren Neal, jr., Arkansas (Arkansas) basketball
Neal netted 21 of her 29 points in the second half as Arkansas took down Hot Springs, 58-48.
6. Rosanelly Pastrano, sr., LEE (Texas) basketball
Pastrano scored 41 of her team’s 50 points in a 51-50 overtime loss to Johnson.
7. Allie Roach, fr., Orange Beach (Alabama) basketball
Roach recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in just 22 minutes of action as Orange Beach hammered Satsuma, 49-18. Later in the week, the freshman tallied 24 points — going 17 of 19 at the foul line — and 14 boards in a 54-48 victory over Mobile Christian. Her 17 made free throws were a new Orange Beach single-game record.
8. Arianna Rowell, fr., Saint Joseph (Indiana) basketball
Rowell broke the Saint Joseph single-game scoring record with a 47-point explosion in a 92-33 win over Washington.
9. Morgan Ruggery, jr., Bishop Guilfoyle (Pennsylvania) basketball
Ruggery surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 68-33 victory over Bedford. The junior had 14 points in the game.
10. Ashtin Stearns, sr., Vergennes (Vermont) basketball
Stearns netted 27 points — including the 1,000th of her prep career — as Vergennes routed White River Valley, 74-29.
11. Charli Taylor, fr., Liberty (Nevada) flag football
Taylor had another monster week for Liberty, throwing for a combined 1,025 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions in victories over Green Valley (35-6), Coronado (46-7) and Bishop Gorman (36-24).
12. Karis Terwilliger, jr., Sacred Heart (Michigan) basketball
Terwilliger scored 37 points and added nine steals in a 58-20 victory over Nouvel Catholic.
13. Annsley Trivette, sr., Abingdon (Virginia) basketball
Trivette surpassed the 2,000 career points mark in a 51-25 win over Gate City. The N.C. State signee finished the game with 18 points.
14. Ashley Whittenburg, sr., Stone Memorial (Tennessee) basketball
Whittenburg made nine three-pointers — a new Stone Memorial single-game record — en route to 29 points in a 77-60 win over Smith County.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
