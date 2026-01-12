Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (1/12/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 5-11. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Keira McLaughlin of Valencia (California) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. McLaughlin nearly recorded a triple-double in an 81-54 rout of Esperanza, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Cassiah Banks, fr., Clark (Nevada) flag football
Banks caught 11 passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns while picking off a pass on defense as Clark blanked Eldorado, 31-0.
2. Alexis Bruyere, jr., Imlay City (Michigan) basketball
Bruyere recorded a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds in a 42-31 win over North Branch.
3. Emma Cardozo, sr., Stadium (Washington) flag football
Cardozo had seven receptions for 105 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over Auburn.
4. Fabiola Cisneros, sr., Armijo (California) soccer
Cisneros netted a hat trick in an 8-0 shutout of Florin.
5. Sanai Cyrus, sr., Loganville Christian Academy (Georgia) basketball
Cyrus tallied a triple-double in a 76-21 rout of Creekside Christian Academy with 25 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.
6. Braelyn Even, sr., Badin (Ohio) basketball
Even became Badin’s all-time leading scorer in a 58-36 loss at Carroll. The senior netted 14 points in the game, giving her 1,348 and counting for her career.
7. Ava Flippin, jr., Stuarts Draft (Virginia) basketball
Flippin had 40 points — a new career-high — nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in an 81-45 win over Waynesboro.
8. Piper Jenkins, jr., Village Christian (California) soccer
Jenkins recorded seven saves in a 1-0 shutout of Heritage Christian. Later in the week, the junior had 17 saves in a 2-0 loss to Valley Christian.
9. Ava Lerman, sr., Wisdom (Maine) basketball
Lerman had 30 points as Wisdom blew by Madawaska, 52-19.
10. Hayden Mayfield, fr., Calumet (Oklahoma) basketball
Mayfield erupted for a career-high 51 points in a 92-30 rout of Geary. She is the 11th girl in Oklahoma history to hit the 50-point mark, and the first freshman.
11. Madison McDonald, sr., Westlake (California) basketball
McDonald netted a career-high 32 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 51-34 victory over Agoura. Later in the week, she had 29 points in a 59-54 win over Calabasas.
12. Leah Pike, sr., Anthony Wayne (Ohio) basketball
Pike scored 32 points in a road loss to Brush.
13. Arianna Robinson, so., Plano East (Texas) basketball
Robinson exploded for 40 points — a new career-high — in a 67-53 victory over McKinney.
14. Charli Taylor, fr., Liberty (Nevada) flag football
Taylor completed 18 of 25 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in a 40-6 romp over Basic.
15. Kendra Tharp, sr., West Greene (Pennsylvania) basketball
Tharp scored 20 points — including the 1,000th of her prep career — in a 67-28 win over Avella.
