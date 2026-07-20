Sixteen of the nation's top young athletes have been selected for the inaugural "UP NEXT: No Days Off" class, a new recognition program created by Whistle Sports and DAZN to spotlight standout competitors from across the country.

The inaugural class includes football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, track and field, golf, gymnastics, skateboarding, tennis and flag football athletes recognized for both athletic achievement and leadership away from competition.

Each honoree will receive a premium documentary-style episode exploring their journey, support system and pursuit of excellence before being presented with the Golden Whistle Plaque—an annual award recognizing athletes who exemplify the spirit of No Days Off.

"We're celebrating young athletes who represent the very best of sports," said Noah Weissman, EVP of Social Media. "They lead with character. They put family first. They choose optimism over ego. They inspire teammates, communities and the next generation through their actions—not just their highlights. We believe these young men and women won't simply become great players—they'll become great ambassadors for sports."

The Class of 2026

Football

Kaleb Herndon — Rancho Santa Margarita, California - Santa Margarita Catholic HS

A physically imposing 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher from Santa Margarita Catholic (California), Herndon has quickly emerged as one of the nation's premier defensive prospects in the Class of 2028. Still just 15 years old, he already holds offers from Oregon, Miami and Texas A&M, with his size, athleticism and disruptive pass-rushing ability making him one of the most coveted young defenders in the country.

Kobe Towns — Washington, D.C. - St. Johns College High School

A towering 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback entering his sophomore season at St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.), he is already drawing interest from Alabama, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Boston College. At just 15 years old, he'll face one of the nation's toughest schedules this fall, providing an early stage to showcase why he's regarded as one of the country's top young quarterback prospects.

Jaxon Carper — Ventura, California - St. Bonaventure High School

Jaxon Carper is a rising 4-star dual-threat quarterback with multiple Division I offers already on the

table.What makes Jaxon compelling is that this story captures him before the fame fully arrives. He’s still grounded, relatively unknown to mainstream audiences, and being developed under the guidance of someone who has already lived the NFL journey firsthand,



Ethan “Boobie” Feaster - Desoto, TX - DeSoto High School

A consensus five-star recruit and one of the nation's most explosive young playmakers, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster accelerated his path to college football by reclassifying to the Class of 2026 and enrolling at USC at just 17 years old. The former DeSoto High School standout enters the Trojans program after rewriting school receiving records and establishing himself as one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country.

Basketball

Beckham Black — Dallas, Texas - Southeastern Prep (Orlando, FL)

The No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2027, Black has emerged as one of the nation's premier basketball prospects with 21 Division I offers already to his name. The Southeastern Prep standout also carries a notable basketball pedigree as the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard and former NBA lottery pick Anthony Black, but he's quickly building a name of his own.

Morghan Reckley — Fayetteville, Georgia - Sandy Creek High School

Few young athletes have established themselves on the national stage as quickly as Morghan Reckley. From earning USA Basketball U17 National Team honors to averaging 25 points per game and leading Sandy Creek High School to a state runner-up finish, her accomplishments reflect the rare blend of skill, leadership, and competitive drive that separates elite prospects from the rest..

Jezelle "GG" Banks - Delaware - The St. James Academy

A Team USA gold medalist and one of the top point guards in the Class of 2027, Banks has emerged as one of the nation's brightest young basketball stars. The St. James Academy (Delaware) standout combines elite scoring, playmaking and leadership, making her one of the most complete guards in high school basketball.

Baseball

Gavin Chakar — Norwalk, Connecticut - Norwalk High School

Gavin is an absolute beast when it comes to throwing the baseball over the plate. He’s ranked in the top 15 out of all sophomores in the country! He’s an up and coming stud who will soon have college offers coming his way as he enters his jr year.

Karson Cooper — Florida - Palmer Trinity High School

One of the nation's most advanced middle infielders in the Class of 2029, Cooper is already turning heads with his elite baseball IQ, polished glove and mature approach to the game. The 14-year-old Palmer Trinity High School standout possesses the instincts and skill set that project him as one of baseball's premier young talents.

Flag Football

Ashlea Klam — Florida - Vandegrift High School (Class of 2023)

One of the top flag football players globally, with a powerful story of resilience and overcoming odds. She is considered a trailblazer who became one of the youngest members of the U.S. Women's National Flag Football Team at just 19 years old. She attended to Cal Poly for the NCAA's inaugural Division I flag football season and is the first professional ambassador for a new pro league.

Skateboarding

Lilly Erickson — California (16 years old)

At 16 years old, Team USA skateboarder and Exposure Pro Bowl Champion Lilly Erickson embodies the "No Days Off" ethos, relentlessly pushing the limits of women's transition skating from her roots in Hawaii to the global X Games stage.

Track & Field

Jaslene Massey — Aliso Viejo, California - Aliso Niguel High School

Massey is arguably the greatest female thrower in US high school history. She owns the NFHS high school dicus record with a mark of 196'4" (59.84m) and has a PB in post high school season competition of 197'9" (60.27m). Her best mark in shot put of 55'4.75" (16.89m) is good for the 5th best mark in HS history. She will represent Team USA in the upcoming U20 world championships for both events after winning the national title, and will continue her track career at the University of Oregon.

Tennis

Anna Frey — Utah - Farmington High School (incoming sophomore at UNC)

A former No. 2-ranked blue-chip recruit, Frey has quickly transitioned into one of college tennis' brightest young stars at North Carolina. she owns a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 802 and pairs an aggressive, all-court game with one of the largest social media followings in the sport, making her one of tennis' most recognizable rising personalities.

Volleyball

Maya Ogbogu — Allen, Texas - Allen High School

The No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 2028, Ogbogu has established herself as one of the nation's premier volleyball prospects. The Allen High School (Texas) standout has been selected to represent Team USA at the 2026 FIVB Girls U17 World Championship, where her explosive power and dominance as an outside hitter continue to separate her from her peers.

What the Series Offers

The series offers audiences an intimate look at the moments that define future stars long before championships, draft nights and Olympic podiums.

"Being selected for UP NEXT means people are recognizing the work that happens when no one is watching," said Jaslene Massey, the nation's top-ranked high school thrower and incoming University of Oregon student-athlete. "My family has sacrificed so much to help me chase this dream. Every practice, every early morning and every setback has taught me that greatness comes from consistency. I'm honored to represent athletes who believe in working hard, staying humble and inspiring the next generation."

"Having the opportunity to showcase my high school journey alongside so many incredible student-athletes from across the country is truly a dream come true," said quarterback Kobe Towns. "This is only the beginning, and I'm excited to continue working, growing and representing with purpose."

The series reminds viewers that greatness is rarely built overnight. It is earned through thousands of unseen hours, unwavering belief, supportive families and the daily decision to show up with purpose.

See full list of athletes at Whistle's Instagram handle.