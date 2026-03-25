2026 Nebraska Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Nebraska girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class A
Champion: North Star Navigators
Runner-Up: Omaha North Vikings
North Star's Path to the Title
Before defeating Omaha North 51-35 to claim the Class A state title, top-seeded North Star knocked off Millard North 43-32 in the first round, then went on to cruise by Millard West 46-31 to earn its spot in the state championship game.
Class B
Champion: Bennington Badgers
Runner-Up: Gretna East
Bennington's Path to the Title
Bennington beat No. 4 seed Gretna East 49-38 in the state title matchup, but they were on the verge of missing the state championship completely before eeking out a 55-52 thriller over Puis X in the semifinals. The Badgers kicked off their playoff run with a 38-24 win over Beatrice in the opening round.
Class C1
Champion: Milford Eagles
Runner-Up: Malcom Clippers
Milford's Path to the Title
No. 1 overall seed Milford survived a close call in the opening round, sneaking by No. 8 seed Central City in a 37-34 thriller. That would prove to be their biggest test of the tournament, as the Eagles defeated Gothenburg 63-51 in the semis before their 66-52 win over Malcom in the state championship.
Class C2
Champion: Pender Pendragos
Runner-Up: Elkhorn Valley Falcons
Pender's Path to the Title
Pender's route to the 2026 state title was not wothout challenge, but the Pendragos did win all of their games by at least 10 points. The top-seeded team knocked off Centura 42-31, Yutan 46-36, and then won the championship with a 62-48 win over Elkhorn Valley.
Class D1
Champion: Howells-Dodge Jaguars
Runner-Up: Bloomfield Bees
Howells-Dodge's Path to the Title
The No. 6 seed Jaguars crusied by Maywood/Hayes Center with a 23-point victory in the opening round before defeating Sutton 44-38 in the semis. The championship game came down to the wire, but Howells-Dodge hung on to knock off top-seeded Bloomfield 45-42.
Class D2
Champion: Dundy County-Stratton Tigers
Runner-Up: Wynot Blue Devils
Dundy County-Stratton's Path to the Title
The top-seeded Tigers almost didn't make it out of the opening round, but survived and advanced with a 37-36 thriller over Loomis. They crusied to a 20-point victory over Archangels Catholic in the second round before defeating Wynot 49-39 in the championship.
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.