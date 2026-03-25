The 2026 Nebraska girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

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High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: North Star Navigators

Runner-Up: Omaha North Vikings

North Star's Path to the Title

Before defeating Omaha North 51-35 to claim the Class A state title, top-seeded North Star knocked off Millard North 43-32 in the first round, then went on to cruise by Millard West 46-31 to earn its spot in the state championship game.

Champion: Bennington Badgers

Runner-Up: Gretna East

Bennington's Path to the Title

Bennington beat No. 4 seed Gretna East 49-38 in the state title matchup, but they were on the verge of missing the state championship completely before eeking out a 55-52 thriller over Puis X in the semifinals. The Badgers kicked off their playoff run with a 38-24 win over Beatrice in the opening round.

Champion: Milford Eagles

Runner-Up: Malcom Clippers

Milford's Path to the Title

No. 1 overall seed Milford survived a close call in the opening round, sneaking by No. 8 seed Central City in a 37-34 thriller. That would prove to be their biggest test of the tournament, as the Eagles defeated Gothenburg 63-51 in the semis before their 66-52 win over Malcom in the state championship.

Champion: Pender Pendragos

Runner-Up: Elkhorn Valley Falcons

Pender's Path to the Title

Pender's route to the 2026 state title was not wothout challenge, but the Pendragos did win all of their games by at least 10 points. The top-seeded team knocked off Centura 42-31, Yutan 46-36, and then won the championship with a 62-48 win over Elkhorn Valley.

Champion: Howells-Dodge Jaguars

Runner-Up: Bloomfield Bees

Howells-Dodge's Path to the Title

The No. 6 seed Jaguars crusied by Maywood/Hayes Center with a 23-point victory in the opening round before defeating Sutton 44-38 in the semis. The championship game came down to the wire, but Howells-Dodge hung on to knock off top-seeded Bloomfield 45-42.

Champion: Dundy County-Stratton Tigers

Runner-Up: Wynot Blue Devils

Dundy County-Stratton's Path to the Title

The top-seeded Tigers almost didn't make it out of the opening round, but survived and advanced with a 37-36 thriller over Loomis. They crusied to a 20-point victory over Archangels Catholic in the second round before defeating Wynot 49-39 in the championship.

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