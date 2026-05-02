Iowa High School Basketball Standouts Make College Commitments

Three Iowa high school boys basketball standouts who all played in the recent Iowa High School Athletic Association State Basketball Tournament made their college decisions official recently.

Giovanny Quiles from Dowling Catholic High School, Hunter Horn of St. Edmond Catholic High School and Jude Gibson from Ballard High School announced their future plans on social media. All three are members of the Class of 2026.

Quiles committed to Drake University, as the guard averaged just under eight points and three rebounds per game this past season. He helped the Maroons reach the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Tournament semifinals, falling to eventual champion Cedar Falls High School and future University of Northern Iowa players Will Gerdes and Jaydon Kimbrough , along with Leyton Wolf, who committed recently to Illinois State University .

“100% Committed,” Quiles posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in making his announcement that he will be a preferred walk-on.

Quiles also posted eight points per game as a junior for Dowling Catholic.

Hunter Horn Headed To Upper Iowa

Horn, the reigning Class 1A player of the year and an all-stater by High School on SI , committed to Upper Iowa University, who competes at the NCAA Division II level. They are coached by former Iowa high school standout Casey Kasperbauer, who played at Carroll High School.

Horn became the St. Edmond career scoring leader this season after transferring from Fort Dodge Senior High as a freshman. He was named to the boys state basketball all-tournament team as a junior and senior.

“Beyond excited to announce my commitment to Upper Iowa University!!,” Horn posted on X. “Go Peacocks!”

Beyond excited to announce my commitment to Upper Iowa University!! Go peacocks 🦚! pic.twitter.com/qmgi1DbIn9 — Hunter Horn (@Hunter_Horn1) April 27, 2026

Horn led all of Iowa high school boys basketball in total points scored this past season, averaging just under 26 per game with 9.5 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and over a steal. He shot 56 percent from the field on the season.

Behind Horn, St. Edmond captured the Class 1A state championship , defeating Bellevue Marquette Catholic in the finals after reaching the semifinals last year.

Jude Gibson Taking His Talents To Des Moines Area Community College

Gibson and Ballard scored a stunning victory in the Class 3A state championship game over ADM to claim gold after the senior sank the game-tying free throws late.

He announced his commitment to Des Moines Area Community College, one of the top junior college men’s basketball programs in the country.

“100% committed,” Gibson wrote on X.

Gibson scored over 18 points per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line, adding four rebounds, over two assists and two steals.

He also made the High School on SI all-state team for Class 3A.