Another Nebraska High School Football Team Forfeits Game
Another Nebraska high school football team has been forced to forfeit a planned game.
Buena Vista High School, an Omaha-area team, will not be able to play against Lincoln Southwest.
The Bison are 1-6, losing four straight since a 9-0 victory over Omaha Northwest. In those four games, Buena Vista did not score a point, allowing 256 points to Omaha Central, Bellevue West, Omaha North and Lincoln Northeast.
“The decision is based on the number of students medically cleared to play and follows a thoughtful discussion between our coaching staff and school administration,” Buena Vista principal Carrie Carr said in a letter sent to families (thanks to KETV.com for the quotes). “We know this is disappointing for our student-athletes, their families, our competitors and our school communities. Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of the students we serve.”
Forfeits Have Become Common-Place This Season
Buena Vista is still scheduled to face South Sioux City next Friday night in the regular season finale. That is likely based on players being medically cleared by next week.
Lincoln Southwest had its two-game win streak snapped with a 44-7 loss to Bellevue West last Friday night. They are 2-5 and finish the regular season vs. Omaha North next week.
Officials for Silver Hawks also released a statement, saying that they “understand and appreciate (Buena Vista) putting student safety and well-being first. We wish them a speedy recovery and good health.”
Forfeits have become a common issue around high school football this season, both in terms of teams completely cancelling their varsity schedules and forfeiting games during the year.