Top Nebraska High School Prospect Could Be Next To Follow Matt Campbell
One of the top linebackers in Nebraska high school football could be following Matt Campbell across the country to Penn State.
Barry Fries, a senior at Elkhorn North High School, signed with Iowa State last month when the early signing period opened up. However, since Campbell has left the Cyclones for Happy Valley, Fries was allowed out of his commitment.
Effectively a free agent again, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Fries could be the next prospect to become a Nittany Lion, joining a couple of his former Iowa State commits with Campbell in his new home.
“I waited all week to talk to the Iowa State staff, and finally talked to them Friday night,” Fries told NittanyCentral.com. “I wanted to talk to them before making any decisions.”
Top Nebraska LB Calls Matt Campbell 'Genuine Man'
Fries noted that Campbell was a big part of the reason he committed to Iowa State because “they showed belief in me and had high expectation for me that I was excited to meet.” He called Campbell a “truly genuine man who coaches for the players and for the community.”
According to 247Sports, Fries is the ninth-ranked player in the Class of 2026 in Nebraska high school football. They have him ranked as the No. 88 linebacker in the country. In the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, Fries is sixth in Nebraska, 76th at linebacker and No. 906 overall.
He currently holds offers from Iowa State, Air Force, Lindenwood, Sacramento State and South Dakota State.
Fries Had Over 200 Tackles Last Two Seasons For Elkhorn North
Elkhorn North finished this past season 8-3 overall, falling to Bennington in the Nebraska high school football playoffs. Fries tallied 76 total tackles this past season with 2.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.
As a junior, he had 122 tackles, including a sack and three tackles for loss.
Bryson Williams and Tyrell Chatman are two Nebraska high school football seniors who have decommitted from Iowa State and since committed to Campbell and Penn State.