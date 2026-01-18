Boxing Legend Terence Crawford Watches Son Wrestle
The son of a boxing legend secured a third place finish at a Nebrasha high school wrestling conference tournament this past weekend.
Terence Crawford was in attendance and matside watching his son, Terence Crawford, Jr., earn bronze at the Omaha Metro Conference Tournament in Bellevue, Nebraska on Saturday.
Competing at 106 pounds, Crawford won his first two matches by fall before suffering a 19-13 decision in the semifinals. He bounced back with a pair of decision wins on the consolation side, including a 6-1 win for third over Daniel Loarca-Perez of Omaha Buena Vista.
Son Of Boxing Legend Having Strong Freshman High School Wrestling Season
Crawford Jr., a freshman, owns a record of 21-5 on the season competing for Omaha North High School.
The 38-year-old Crawford announced his retirement after defeating Canelo Alvarez last Septmeber to win the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight championships. He won all 42 of his professional boxing matches, including 31 by knockout.
Terence Crawford Wrestled While Preparing For Incredible Boxing Career
A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford started training at C.W. Boxing Club in North Omaha at a young age. He also participated in wrestling as a youth in Nebraska.
Crawford has six children with Alindra Person, along with another child.
Creighton Prep captured the team title at the Omaha Metro Conference Tournament with 336.5 points. Omaha Bryan was second, as Crawford and Omaha North finished eighth overall.