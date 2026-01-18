High School

Boxing Legend Terence Crawford Watches Son Wrestle

Third place finish at Omaha Metro Conference Tournament for Terence Crawford Jr.

Dec 9, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; Light welterweight boxing champion Terence Crawford acknowledges the crowd during a break in the game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Longwood Lancers at CenturyLink Center Omaha. Creighton defeated Longwood 113-58. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The son of a boxing legend secured a third place finish at a Nebrasha high school wrestling conference tournament this past weekend.

Terence Crawford was in attendance and matside watching his son, Terence Crawford, Jr., earn bronze at the Omaha Metro Conference Tournament in Bellevue, Nebraska on Saturday.

Competing at 106 pounds, Crawford won his first two matches by fall before suffering a 19-13 decision in the semifinals. He bounced back with a pair of decision wins on the consolation side, including a 6-1 win for third over Daniel Loarca-Perez of Omaha Buena Vista.

Son Of Boxing Legend Having Strong Freshman High School Wrestling Season

Crawford Jr., a freshman, owns a record of 21-5 on the season competing for Omaha North High School

The 38-year-old Crawford announced his retirement after defeating Canelo Alvarez last Septmeber to win the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight championships. He won all 42 of his professional boxing matches, including 31 by knockout.

Terence Crawford Wrestled While Preparing For Incredible Boxing Career

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford started training at C.W. Boxing Club in North Omaha at a young age. He also participated in wrestling as a youth in Nebraska.

Crawford has six children with Alindra Person, along with another child. 

Creighton Prep captured the team title at the Omaha Metro Conference Tournament with 336.5 points. Omaha Bryan was second, as Crawford and Omaha North finished eighth overall.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

