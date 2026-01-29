Former Nebraska Girls Wrestling Coach Arrested, Charged With Sexual Abuse
A former Nebraska high school girls wrestling coach has been charged with sexual abuse by a school employee after being arrested earlier this week.
According to a report by KOLN out of Lincoln, Nebraska, Cody Pester is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. He made his first court appearance this past Weekend and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Pester, a sixth-grade teacher and coach at Palmyra Junior/Senior High School, appeared in Lancaster County Court. He is 26 years old and previously wrestled at Nebraska Wesleyan University after graduating from Syracuse High School in Unadilla, Nebraska.
Cody Pester, A Former Collegiate Wrestler, Faces 20 Years In Prison If Convicted
Local officials arrested Pester this past Monday, and the school immediately notified families of the matter.
“The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority,” PHS superintendent of schools Dr. Michael T. Hart said. “While this situation is deeply concerning, it is also important to remember that this is an active investigation, and we must allow the legal process to proceed.
“For that reason, the district will not be able to share any additional details at this time.”
Palmyra School Issued Statement Naming Former Girls Wrestling Coach
The letter to families of the school did notify that the person in question was Pester and that the district had immediately removed him from all classroom and extracurricular duties upon his arrest.
Judge Thomas Zimmerman of Lancaster County Court set bond at $10,000 with the added conditions that Pester have no contact with the victim, anyone under the age of 19 years old or anyone at Palmyra Junior/Senior High School.
The investigation started on December 29, 2025 and the victim was interviewed on January 23, 2026. She told authorities that she was an athlete at the school.
Relationship Turned Sexual Between Cody Pester, Victim
Pester and the victim started messaging back and forth on May 10, 2025, which was the day of her graduation. According to the sheriff’s office, the messages were romantic in nature and the relationship entered into an intimate one that turned sexual.
Over 13,000 messages between May 2025 and August 2025 were sent, which violates Nebraska Statute 28-316-.01. That prohibits a school employee from engaging in sexual activity or contact with students enrolled or recently enrolled (within 90 days) in their school.
The next court date for Pester is set for March 9, 2026.