Latest Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings Released

No change at the top in any of the five classes this week from the IGHSAU.

Bishop Heelan's Melina Snoozy during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Des Moines.
Bishop Heelan's Melina Snoozy during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Des Moines.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the latest official set of state basketball rankings.

All five No. 1 teams remained the same this week in Johnston (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Rock Valley (2A) and Newell-Fonda (1A). The Mustangs did fall from the ranks of the unbeaten, dropping a close contest to No. 5 (2A) Emmetsburg.

Johnston Still Standing Among Unbeatens

Johnston, the two-time defending 5A state champions, is the lone unbeaten left standing in the class. Clear Creek-Amana, No. 2 Sioux City Bishop Heelan and fifth-ranked Carlisle are all undefeated in 4A; No. 9 Mediapolis is perfect in 3A; 10th-ranked Westwood stands undefeated in 2A; and No. 5 Lynnville-Sully remains in 1A.

Newcomers to the rankings this week include Clinton in 4A and Cascade in 2A.

Here are the eighth edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Johnston, 15-0
  2. Waukee Northwest, 10-4
  3. Dowling Catholic, 14-2
  4. Iowa City High, 14-3
  5. Ankeny, 11-5
  6. Cedar Falls, 13-3
  7. West Des Moines Valley, 9-6
  8. Iowa City West, 12-4
  9. Cedar Rapids Washington, 11-3
  10. Iowa City Liberty, 11-5
  11. Indianola, 11-4
  12. Ankeny Centennial, 6-9
  13. Sioux City East, 10-3
  14. Bettendorf, 12-4
  15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 8-7

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana, 14-0
  2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 15-0
  3. Norwalk, 14-1
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes, 14-2
  5. Carlisle, 15-0
  6. Central DeWitt, 15-1
  7. Waverly-Shell Rock, 14-1
  8. North Polk, 15-2
  9. Solon, 10-5
  10. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 9-7
  11. Sioux Center, 13-4
  12. ADM, 10-6
  13. MOC-Floyd Valley, 10-7
  14. Clinton, 10-7
  15. Independence, 13-5

Dropped out: North Scott (13).

Class 3A

  1. Maquoketa, 14-2
  2. Des Moines Christian, 15-2
  3. Mount Vernon, 15-2
  4. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 11-4
  5. Williamsburg, 11-5
  6. Forest City, 15-2
  7. PCM, 16-1
  8. Spirit Lake, 11-3
  9. Mediapolis, 17-0
  10. Cherokee, 11-3
  11. Tipton, 15-1
  12. Davenport Assumption, 11-5
  13. Mid-Prairie, 11-5
  14. Center Point-Urbana, 9-7
  15. Algona, 12-4

Dropped out: None.

Class 2A

  1. Rock Valley, 14-1
  2. Central Lyon, 14-2
  3. Hinton, 14-1
  4. Denver, 15-1
  5. Emmetsburg, 15-2
  6. Treynor, 13-1
  7. Riverside, 16-2
  8. Maquoketa Valley, 14-2
  9. Grundy Center, 14-1
  10. Westwood, 16-0
  11. West Lyon, 11-6
  12. Iowa City Regina, 13-4
  13. Nodaway Valley, 16-1
  14. Mount Ayr, 16-1
  15. Cascade, 12-4

Dropped out: Sioux Central (13).

Class 1A

  1. Newell-Fonda, 14-1
  2. Algona Bishop Garrigan, 14-2
  3. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 14-2
  4. Springville, 15-1
  5. Lynnville-Sully, 16-0
  6. Dunkerton, 14-2
  7. Exira-EHK, 15-1
  8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 13-3
  9. Lake Mills, 12-3
  10. GTRA, 16-1
  11. Turkey Valley, 13-2
  12. Saint Ansgar, 13-3
  13. George-Little Rock, 14-3
  14. Montezuma, 12-4
  15. North Union, 11-6

Dropped out: None.

