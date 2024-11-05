Former Nebraska wrestling, track standout Hunter Smith passes away
Both the Plattsmouth, Nebraska and Southwest Minnesota State University communities are mourning following the tragic loss of Hunter Smith. The 22-year-old passed away due to injuries sustained in a tragic accident, according to River Country.
A fifth-year senior for the Southwest Minnesota State indoor and outdoor track and field teams, Smith graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 2020. While there, he was a district and conference wrestling champion, placing 10th at the state meet as a junior, and also a two-time state qualifier in track and field.
Last year, he competed for the Mustangs at the 2024 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships in the pole vault for both indoor and outdoor. Smith placed fifth at the outdoor championships and was ninth at the indoor meet. He also won the DSU Twilight in pole vault and the Gustie Twilight event title.
Along with excelling in athletics, Smith was a six-time academic all-NSIC recipient and twice was named to the CSC academic all-district. He was president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Our campus community is grieving the loss of a wonderful young man,” SMSU Director of Athletics, Jen Flowers wrote in a statement. “Hunter was a tremendous leader on our campus, specifically within our track and field program. His impact was felt throughout campus because he was involved in so many different things.
“Our department was better with Hunter in it. On behalf of Mustang Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to Hunter’s family, loved ones, teammates and friends. We will support each other through this difficult time and carry Hunter’s legacy with us.”
Smith, a political science major set to graduate in the spring, is the son of Chris and Marla Smith. His father posted a message on Facebook sharing the news of the passing.
“It is with heavy hearts and extreme sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of our son Hunter Michael Smith,” the post said. “Hunter will be missed by everyone as he has touched millions of lives through family, friendship, leadership and most of all faith. Please respect our family wishes for time of grief together.”