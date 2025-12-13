High School

Minnesota high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025

See every Minnesota boys high school basketball final score from December 12, 2025

Spencer Swaim

St. Cloud Tech boys basketball senior Yusupha Badji shoots a floater during a game Dec. 28, 2024 against Hutchinson at Tech High School. The Tigers lost 50-47.
St. Cloud Tech boys basketball senior Yusupha Badji shoots a floater during a game Dec. 28, 2024 against Hutchinson at Tech High School. The Tigers lost 50-47. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Ada-Borup 82, Hillcrest Lutheran 76

Annandale 84, Legacy Christian 63

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 94, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 74

Barnum 88, Ogilvie 20

Becker 78, St. Francis 70

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52, Upsala 42

Bemidji 99, Hermantown 55

Benson 78, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59

Bloomington Jefferson 71, Duluth East 58

Border West 67, Tri-State 42

Breckenridge 69, Frazee 53

Browerville 74, Battle Lake 58

Buffalo 70, St. Louis Park 66

Caledonia 108, Fillmore Central 63

Cedar Mountain 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57

Climax/Fisher 58, Fosston 45

Cromwell-Wright 69, Cook County 65

DeLaSalle 84, St. Anthony 45

Detroit Lakes 105, Fergus Falls 80

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Barnesville 63

Dover-Eyota 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 58

East Ridge 74, Mounds View 55

Edgerton 87, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 70

Ely 93, Mesabi East 23

Faribault 69, Albert Lea 66

Fertile-Beltrami 73, Crookston 37

Floodwood 51, Stella Maris Academy 46

Foley 63, Kimball Area 44

Forest Lake 67, Irondale 57

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 67, Lester Prairie 61

Goodhue 91, Cannon Falls 75

Grand Meadow 69, Lyle/Pacelli 54

Hayfield 69, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48

Heritage Christian Academy 68, West Lutheran 48

Hill City/Northland 58, North Woods 44

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71, Rush City 36

Hutchinson 70, Worthington 56

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 89, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 73, Waseca 70

Le Sueur-Henderson 67, Norwood Young America 60

Lewiston-Altura 73, Chatfield 67

Littlefork-Big Falls 63, Chisholm 41

Luverne 62, Blue Earth Area 58

Mabel-Canton 60, Kingsland 27

Mankato West 79, Austin 61

Maranatha Christian Academy 88, Concordia Academy 67

Marshall 90, Tri-City United 37

Math and Science Academy 77, The International School of Minnesota/Chesterton Academy 46

Mayer Lutheran 64, Jordan 55

Minneota 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 55

Minnewaska Area 94, Paynesville Area 65

Nevis 78, Cass Lake-Bena 33

New London-Spicer 73, Rockford 37

New Prague 68, Coon Rapids 55

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 66, Bethlehem Academy 65

Northfield 77, Red Wing 52

Northome/Kelliher 88, Laporte 65

PACT 95, Mounds Park Academy 84

Park Christian 79, Mahnomen/Waubun 61

Pelican Rapids 72, Hawley 47

Perham 92, Park Rapids Area 67

Pine Island 59, Triton 51

Pine River-Backus 79, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 49

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, St. Charles 64

Proctor 49, Duluth Marshall 47

Red Lake 82, Blackduck 66

Redwood Valley 68, Pipestone Area 67

Renville County West 70, Maple Lake 65

Robbinsdale Cooper 53, Fridley 50

Rochester Mayo 53, Rochester John Marshall 39

Rushford-Peterson 88, La Crescent-Hokah 40

South Ridge 58, McGregor 42

South St. Paul 79, St. Paul Como Park 39

Southland 99, Houston 36

Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54

Spectrum 68, United Christian Academy 63

Springfield 84, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 59

St. Agnes 79, Nova Classical 55

St. Clair 70, Martin County West 29

St. Cloud Apollo 81, Brainerd 59

St. Cloud Tech 74, Rocori 66

St. Croix Lutheran 84, New Life Academy 73

St. Croix Prep 65, Trinity 51

St. James 84, Windom 81

St. John's Prep 73, North Lakes 67

St. Peter 78, New Ulm 69

St. Thomas Academy 98, Rock Ridge 40

Staples-Motley 66, Pierz 54

Superior 90, Esko 52

Ubah Academy 81, Cristo Rey Jesuit 57

Underwood 64, Lake Park-Audubon 45

Wabasso 101, Sleepy Eye 71

Waconia 81, Eastview 73

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Lakeview 43

White Bear Lake 75, Woodbury 66

Win-E-Mac 72, Bagley 66

Zimmerman 78, Chisago Lakes 52

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Lake City 65

Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

