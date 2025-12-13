Minnesota high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Minnesota boys high school basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
Ada-Borup 82, Hillcrest Lutheran 76
Annandale 84, Legacy Christian 63
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 94, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 74
Barnum 88, Ogilvie 20
Becker 78, St. Francis 70
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52, Upsala 42
Bemidji 99, Hermantown 55
Benson 78, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59
Bloomington Jefferson 71, Duluth East 58
Border West 67, Tri-State 42
Breckenridge 69, Frazee 53
Browerville 74, Battle Lake 58
Buffalo 70, St. Louis Park 66
Caledonia 108, Fillmore Central 63
Cedar Mountain 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57
Climax/Fisher 58, Fosston 45
Cromwell-Wright 69, Cook County 65
DeLaSalle 84, St. Anthony 45
Detroit Lakes 105, Fergus Falls 80
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Barnesville 63
Dover-Eyota 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 58
East Ridge 74, Mounds View 55
Edgerton 87, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 70
Ely 93, Mesabi East 23
Faribault 69, Albert Lea 66
Fertile-Beltrami 73, Crookston 37
Floodwood 51, Stella Maris Academy 46
Foley 63, Kimball Area 44
Forest Lake 67, Irondale 57
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 67, Lester Prairie 61
Goodhue 91, Cannon Falls 75
Grand Meadow 69, Lyle/Pacelli 54
Hayfield 69, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48
Heritage Christian Academy 68, West Lutheran 48
Hill City/Northland 58, North Woods 44
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71, Rush City 36
Hutchinson 70, Worthington 56
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 89, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 73, Waseca 70
Le Sueur-Henderson 67, Norwood Young America 60
Lewiston-Altura 73, Chatfield 67
Littlefork-Big Falls 63, Chisholm 41
Luverne 62, Blue Earth Area 58
Mabel-Canton 60, Kingsland 27
Mankato West 79, Austin 61
Maranatha Christian Academy 88, Concordia Academy 67
Marshall 90, Tri-City United 37
Math and Science Academy 77, The International School of Minnesota/Chesterton Academy 46
Mayer Lutheran 64, Jordan 55
Minneota 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 55
Minnewaska Area 94, Paynesville Area 65
Nevis 78, Cass Lake-Bena 33
New London-Spicer 73, Rockford 37
New Prague 68, Coon Rapids 55
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 66, Bethlehem Academy 65
Northfield 77, Red Wing 52
Northome/Kelliher 88, Laporte 65
PACT 95, Mounds Park Academy 84
Park Christian 79, Mahnomen/Waubun 61
Pelican Rapids 72, Hawley 47
Perham 92, Park Rapids Area 67
Pine Island 59, Triton 51
Pine River-Backus 79, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 49
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, St. Charles 64
Proctor 49, Duluth Marshall 47
Red Lake 82, Blackduck 66
Redwood Valley 68, Pipestone Area 67
Renville County West 70, Maple Lake 65
Robbinsdale Cooper 53, Fridley 50
Rochester Mayo 53, Rochester John Marshall 39
Rushford-Peterson 88, La Crescent-Hokah 40
South Ridge 58, McGregor 42
South St. Paul 79, St. Paul Como Park 39
Southland 99, Houston 36
Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54
Spectrum 68, United Christian Academy 63
Springfield 84, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 59
St. Agnes 79, Nova Classical 55
St. Clair 70, Martin County West 29
St. Cloud Apollo 81, Brainerd 59
St. Cloud Tech 74, Rocori 66
St. Croix Lutheran 84, New Life Academy 73
St. Croix Prep 65, Trinity 51
St. James 84, Windom 81
St. John's Prep 73, North Lakes 67
St. Peter 78, New Ulm 69
St. Thomas Academy 98, Rock Ridge 40
Staples-Motley 66, Pierz 54
Superior 90, Esko 52
Ubah Academy 81, Cristo Rey Jesuit 57
Underwood 64, Lake Park-Audubon 45
Wabasso 101, Sleepy Eye 71
Waconia 81, Eastview 73
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Lakeview 43
White Bear Lake 75, Woodbury 66
Win-E-Mac 72, Bagley 66
Zimmerman 78, Chisago Lakes 52
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Lake City 65
