Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Lincoln & Hastings area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nebraska high school football season continues Thursday, October 16

Spencer Swaim

Lincoln & Hastings area football enters Week 8 as the Nebraska high school football season reaches a critical point
Lincoln & Hastings area football enters Week 8 as the Nebraska high school football season reaches a critical point

There are 43 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17. You can follow every game live on ourLincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025

East Butler 5-2 at Centennial 0-7, 7:00 PM

Malcolm 5-2 at Palmyra 2-5, 7:00 PM

Benson 2-5 at Lincoln Southeast 4-3, 7:00 PM

Grand Island 0-7 at Bellevue East 1-6, 7:00 PM

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 39 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, October 17. You can follow every game on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Republic County 5-1 at Valley Heights 4-1, 7:00 PM

Smith Center 6-0 at Oakley 2-4, 7:00 PM

Phillipsburg 3-3 at Norton 0-6, 7:00 PM

Sutton 5-2 at Tri County 2-5, 7:00 PM

Ravenna 6-0 at West Holt 3-4, 7:00 PM

Scotus 2-5 at O'Neill 7-0, 7:00 PM

Clarkson/Leigh 4-3 at David City 5-2, 7:00 PM

Minden 2-5 at Gothenburg 6-1, 7:00 PM

Wood River 6-1 at Superior 3-4, 7:00 PM

Wilber-Clatonia 3-4 at Falls City 1-6, 7:00 PM

Fairbury 0-7 at Nebraska City 1-6, 7:00 PM

Holdrege 0-7 at Cozad 3-4, 7:00 PM

Lakeview 7-0 at Pierce 5-2, 7:00 PM

Ogallala 1-6 at Chase County 1-6, 7:00 PM

Milford 5-1 at Central City 6-0, 7:00 PM

Broken Bow 3-4 at Central City 6-0, 7:00 PM

Aurora 4-3 at Milford 5-1, 7:00 PM

Adams Central 2-5 at Lincoln Christian 2-5, 7:00 PM

Kearney Catholic 7-0 at Hershey 5-2, 7:00 PM

Gibbon 1-6 at Fillmore Central 2-5, 7:00 PM

St. Cecilia 1-6 at Doniphan-Trumbull 5-2, 7:00 PM

Ord 4-3 at Cross County 2-5, 7:00 PM

Millard West 4-3 at North Star 4-3, 7:00 PM

Conestoga 1-6 at Raymond Central 4-3, 7:00 PM

Centura 2-5 at St. Paul 1-6, 7:00 PM

Boone Central 5-2 at Grand Island Central Catholic 6-1, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southwest 2-5 at Omaha Buena Vista 1-6, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Northeast 4-3 at South Sioux City 1-6, 7:00 PM

Aquinas 0-7 at Yutan 5-2, 7:00 PM

Seward 5-2 at York 5-2, 7:00 PM

Omaha South 0-7 at Lincoln 4-3, 7:00 PM

Mitchell 2-5 at Amherst 3-4, 7:00 PM

Norris 7-0 at Waverly 7-0, 7:00 PM

Scottsbluff 6-1 at McCook 6-1, 7:00 PM

Lexington 2-5 at Hastings 1-6, 7:00 PM

Kearney 4-3 at Columbus 6-1, 7:00 PM

Northwest 2-5 at Crete 2-5, 7:00 PM

Pius X 3-4 at Beatrice 0-7, 7:00 PM

Lincoln East 4-3 at Bryan 1-6, 7:00 PM

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

