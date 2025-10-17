Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17.
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
East Butler 5-2 at Centennial 0-7, 7:00 PM
Malcolm 5-2 at Palmyra 2-5, 7:00 PM
Benson 2-5 at Lincoln Southeast 4-3, 7:00 PM
Grand Island 0-7 at Bellevue East 1-6, 7:00 PM
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, October 17.
Republic County 5-1 at Valley Heights 4-1, 7:00 PM
Smith Center 6-0 at Oakley 2-4, 7:00 PM
Phillipsburg 3-3 at Norton 0-6, 7:00 PM
Sutton 5-2 at Tri County 2-5, 7:00 PM
Ravenna 6-0 at West Holt 3-4, 7:00 PM
Scotus 2-5 at O'Neill 7-0, 7:00 PM
Clarkson/Leigh 4-3 at David City 5-2, 7:00 PM
Minden 2-5 at Gothenburg 6-1, 7:00 PM
Wood River 6-1 at Superior 3-4, 7:00 PM
Wilber-Clatonia 3-4 at Falls City 1-6, 7:00 PM
Fairbury 0-7 at Nebraska City 1-6, 7:00 PM
Holdrege 0-7 at Cozad 3-4, 7:00 PM
Lakeview 7-0 at Pierce 5-2, 7:00 PM
Ogallala 1-6 at Chase County 1-6, 7:00 PM
Milford 5-1 at Central City 6-0, 7:00 PM
Broken Bow 3-4 at Central City 6-0, 7:00 PM
Aurora 4-3 at Milford 5-1, 7:00 PM
Adams Central 2-5 at Lincoln Christian 2-5, 7:00 PM
Kearney Catholic 7-0 at Hershey 5-2, 7:00 PM
Gibbon 1-6 at Fillmore Central 2-5, 7:00 PM
St. Cecilia 1-6 at Doniphan-Trumbull 5-2, 7:00 PM
Ord 4-3 at Cross County 2-5, 7:00 PM
Millard West 4-3 at North Star 4-3, 7:00 PM
Conestoga 1-6 at Raymond Central 4-3, 7:00 PM
Centura 2-5 at St. Paul 1-6, 7:00 PM
Boone Central 5-2 at Grand Island Central Catholic 6-1, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest 2-5 at Omaha Buena Vista 1-6, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northeast 4-3 at South Sioux City 1-6, 7:00 PM
Aquinas 0-7 at Yutan 5-2, 7:00 PM
Seward 5-2 at York 5-2, 7:00 PM
Omaha South 0-7 at Lincoln 4-3, 7:00 PM
Mitchell 2-5 at Amherst 3-4, 7:00 PM
Norris 7-0 at Waverly 7-0, 7:00 PM
Scottsbluff 6-1 at McCook 6-1, 7:00 PM
Lexington 2-5 at Hastings 1-6, 7:00 PM
Kearney 4-3 at Columbus 6-1, 7:00 PM
Northwest 2-5 at Crete 2-5, 7:00 PM
Pius X 3-4 at Beatrice 0-7, 7:00 PM
Lincoln East 4-3 at Bryan 1-6, 7:00 PM
