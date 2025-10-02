High School

Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025

Get Lincoln & Hastings area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nebraska high school football season continues Thursday, October 2

Spencer Swaim

The Seward Blue Jays host Northwest on Friday.
The Seward Blue Jays host Northwest on Friday. / Bret Foley

There are 44 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, October 2 and Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on ourLincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025

Schuyler at Scotus, 7:00 PM

Madison at David City, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest, 7:00 PM

Norris at Standing Bear, 7:00 PM

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 40 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Herington at Republic County, 7:00 PM

Thomas More Prep-Marian at Smith Center, 7:00 PM

Russell at Phillipsburg, 7:00 PM

West Holt at Sandhills Valley, 7:00 PM

Tri County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 7:00 PM

Pierce at O'Neill, 7:00 PM

Minden at Milford, 7:00 PM

Centennial at Shelby-Rising City, 7:00 PM

Wilber-Clatonia at Fairbury, 7:00 PM

Cozad at Gothenburg, 7:00 PM

Lakeview at Wayne, 7:00 PM

Chadron at Chase County, 7:00 PM

Central City at Lincoln Christian, 7:00 PM

Holdrege at Broken Bow, 7:00 PM

Palmyra at Raymond Central, 7:00 PM

Grand Island Central Catholic at Ord, 7:00 PM

Aurora at Adams Central, 7:00 PM

Malcolm at Bishop Neumann, 7:00 PM

Gordon-Rushville at Kearney Catholic, 7:00 PM

Gibbon at St. Cecilia, 7:00 PM

Fillmore Central at Wood River, 7:00 PM

Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior, 7:00 PM

Omaha Northwest at North Star, 7:00 PM

Cross County at St. Paul, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Lutheran at Conestoga, 7:00 PM

Boone Central at Centura, 7:00 PM

Lincoln East at Millard North, 7:00 PM

Pius X at Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM

Archbishop Bergan at Aquinas, 7:00 PM

Lincoln at Lincoln Southeast, 7:00 PM

Amherst at Hershey, 7:00 PM

Papillion-LaVista South at Kearney, 7:00 PM

Northwest at Seward, 7:00 PM

Omaha Westview at Grand Island, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Northwest at York, 7:00 PM

Alliance at Lexington, 7:00 PM

McCook at Hastings, 7:00 PM

Crete at Ralston, 7:00 PM

Waverly at Beatrice, 7:00 PM

Bryan at Columbus, 7:00 PM

