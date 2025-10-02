Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, October 2 and Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on ourLincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Schuyler at Scotus, 7:00 PM
Madison at David City, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest, 7:00 PM
Norris at Standing Bear, 7:00 PM
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 40 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Herington at Republic County, 7:00 PM
Thomas More Prep-Marian at Smith Center, 7:00 PM
Russell at Phillipsburg, 7:00 PM
West Holt at Sandhills Valley, 7:00 PM
Tri County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 7:00 PM
Pierce at O'Neill, 7:00 PM
Minden at Milford, 7:00 PM
Centennial at Shelby-Rising City, 7:00 PM
Wilber-Clatonia at Fairbury, 7:00 PM
Cozad at Gothenburg, 7:00 PM
Lakeview at Wayne, 7:00 PM
Chadron at Chase County, 7:00 PM
Central City at Lincoln Christian, 7:00 PM
Holdrege at Broken Bow, 7:00 PM
Palmyra at Raymond Central, 7:00 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic at Ord, 7:00 PM
Aurora at Adams Central, 7:00 PM
Malcolm at Bishop Neumann, 7:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville at Kearney Catholic, 7:00 PM
Gibbon at St. Cecilia, 7:00 PM
Fillmore Central at Wood River, 7:00 PM
Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior, 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest at North Star, 7:00 PM
Cross County at St. Paul, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran at Conestoga, 7:00 PM
Boone Central at Centura, 7:00 PM
Lincoln East at Millard North, 7:00 PM
Pius X at Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan at Aquinas, 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Lincoln Southeast, 7:00 PM
Amherst at Hershey, 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South at Kearney, 7:00 PM
Northwest at Seward, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview at Grand Island, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northwest at York, 7:00 PM
Alliance at Lexington, 7:00 PM
McCook at Hastings, 7:00 PM
Crete at Ralston, 7:00 PM
Waverly at Beatrice, 7:00 PM
Bryan at Columbus, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here