Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Lincoln Southwest visits Papillion-LaVista on Friday.
There are 42 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Some competitive matchups this weekend include Millard South going to Kearney as well as Creighton Prep going to Lincoln Southeast in a pair of matchups with unbeaten teams on Friday night.

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

Smith Center vs Phillipsburg, 7:00 PM

Republic County vs Ellsworth, 7:00 PM

Wilber-Clatonia vs Milford, 7:00 PM

David City vs Wisner-Pilger, 7:00 PM

Sidney vs Holdrege, 7:00 PM

Centennial vs Tri County, 7:00 PM

Fairbury vs Wood River, 7:00 PM

Cozad vs Ogallala, 7:00 PM

Roncalli Catholic vs Lakeview, 7:00 PM

Central City vs Minden, 7:00 PM

St. Paul vs Broken Bow, 7:00 PM

Aurora vs Wahoo, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Christian vs Auburn, 7:00 PM

O'Neill vs Ord, 7:00 PM

Scotus vs Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM

Adams Central vs Gothenburg, 7:00 PM

Malcolm vs Yutan, 7:00 PM

St. Cecilia vs Kearney Catholic, 7:00 PM

Chase County vs Gordon-Rushville, 7:00 PM

Gibbon vs Valentine, 7:00 PM

West Holt vs Ainsworth, 7:00 PM

Palmyra vs Fillmore Central, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Lutheran vs Doniphan-Trumbull, 7:00 PM

Boone Central vs Battle Creek, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southwest vs Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM

Creighton Prep vs Lincoln Southeast, 7:00 PM

Raymond Central vs Arlington, 7:00 PM

Seward vs Pius X, 7:00 PM

Ponca vs Aquinas, 7:00 PM

Centura vs Amherst, 7:00 PM

Millard South vs Kearney, 7:00 PM

Lincoln East vs Grand Island, 7:00 PM

Waverly vs McCook, 7:00 PM

Fremont vs Lincoln, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Northwest vs Norris, 7:00 PM

Elkhorn South vs North Star, 7:00 PM

Northwest vs Lexington, 7:00 PM

Omaha South vs Columbus, 7:00 PM

Crete vs Scottsbluff, 7:00 PM

Bennington vs Hastings, 7:00 PM

Platteview vs Beatrice, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Northeast vs Benson, 7:00 PM

