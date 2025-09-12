Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Some competitive matchups this weekend include Millard South going to Kearney as well as Creighton Prep going to Lincoln Southeast in a pair of matchups with unbeaten teams on Friday night.
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
Smith Center vs Phillipsburg, 7:00 PM
Republic County vs Ellsworth, 7:00 PM
Wilber-Clatonia vs Milford, 7:00 PM
David City vs Wisner-Pilger, 7:00 PM
Sidney vs Holdrege, 7:00 PM
Centennial vs Tri County, 7:00 PM
Fairbury vs Wood River, 7:00 PM
Cozad vs Ogallala, 7:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic vs Lakeview, 7:00 PM
Central City vs Minden, 7:00 PM
St. Paul vs Broken Bow, 7:00 PM
Aurora vs Wahoo, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian vs Auburn, 7:00 PM
O'Neill vs Ord, 7:00 PM
Scotus vs Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM
Adams Central vs Gothenburg, 7:00 PM
Malcolm vs Yutan, 7:00 PM
St. Cecilia vs Kearney Catholic, 7:00 PM
Chase County vs Gordon-Rushville, 7:00 PM
Gibbon vs Valentine, 7:00 PM
West Holt vs Ainsworth, 7:00 PM
Palmyra vs Fillmore Central, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran vs Doniphan-Trumbull, 7:00 PM
Boone Central vs Battle Creek, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest vs Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Creighton Prep vs Lincoln Southeast, 7:00 PM
Raymond Central vs Arlington, 7:00 PM
Seward vs Pius X, 7:00 PM
Ponca vs Aquinas, 7:00 PM
Centura vs Amherst, 7:00 PM
Millard South vs Kearney, 7:00 PM
Lincoln East vs Grand Island, 7:00 PM
Waverly vs McCook, 7:00 PM
Fremont vs Lincoln, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northwest vs Norris, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn South vs North Star, 7:00 PM
Northwest vs Lexington, 7:00 PM
Omaha South vs Columbus, 7:00 PM
Crete vs Scottsbluff, 7:00 PM
Bennington vs Hastings, 7:00 PM
Platteview vs Beatrice, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northeast vs Benson, 7:00 PM
