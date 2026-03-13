Purdue vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

The Purdue Boilermakers took down the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday and will now face the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Despite having a worse record and a lower ranking in the AP Poll, the Boilermakers are set as favorites in tonight's big game. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue -3.5 (-112)

Nebraska +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Purdue -170

Nebraska +140

Total

OVER 145.5 (-110)

UNDER 145.5 (-110)

Purdue vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Purdue Record: 24-8 (13-7 in Big Ten)

Nebraska Record: 26-5 (15-5 in Big Ten)

Purdue vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Purdue is 0-5 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 6-1 in Purdue's last seven games

Purdue is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. Nebraska

The UNDER is 15-5 in Nebraska's last 20 games

Nebraska is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog

Purdue vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch

Pryce Sanderfort, F - Nebraska Cornhuskers

If Nebraska finds success in March, it's going to be because of Pryce Sandfort. He's leading the team in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game, but he's been especially good from beyond the arc. He's been hitting his threes at a rate of 40.1%. If he can get hot from three tonight, Nebraska is going to be tough to beat.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

Purdue continues to underperform, yet the betting market continues to price them as if they were the elite team people expected them to be before the season began. The Boilermakers have had a ton of issues defensively this season, ranking 161st in defensive efficiency. That's well below the Cornhuskers, who are 15th in that metric.

Nebraska has one of the highest three-point shot rates in the country, and now they get to face a Purdue team that ranks 209th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The wrong team is favored in this game.

Pick: Nebraska +3.5 (-105)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!