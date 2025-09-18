High School

Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025

Get Lincoln & Hastings area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nebraska high school football season continues Thursday, September 18

Spencer Swaim

Lincoln Southeast battles Norfolk on Thursday in a matchup of a pair of 2-1 teams.
There are 45 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Thursday, September 18. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

Nebraska City (0-3) vs Central City (3-0) at 1:30 PM

Grand Island Central Catholic (3-0) vs Superior (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southeast (2-1) vs Norfolk (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Waverly (3-0) vs Elkhorn (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 41 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Phillipsburg (1-1) vs Thomas More Prep-Marian (1-1) at 7:00 PM

Norton (0-2) vs Smith Center (2-0) at 7:00 PM

Lyons (1-1) vs Republic County (1-1) at 7:00 PM

Tri County (1-2) vs Sandy Creek (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Newman Grove (0-3) vs David City (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Syracuse (3-0) vs Lincoln Christian (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Centennial (0-3) vs Mead (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Arcadia/Loup City (3-0) vs West Holt (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Milford (2-1) vs Fairbury (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Mount Michael Benedictine (3-0) vs Lakeview (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Cozad (1-2) vs Chase County (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Chadron (3-0) vs Gothenburg (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Bishop Neumann (1-0) vs St. Cecilia (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Ponca (1-2) vs O'Neill (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Scotus (1-2) vs Aurora (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Ord (0-3) vs Broken Bow (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Holdrege (0-3) vs Adams Central (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Oakland-Craig (0-2) vs Malcolm (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Kearney Catholic (3-0) vs Minden (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Gordon-Rushville (0-3) vs Gibbon (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Fillmore Central (1-2) vs Wilber-Clatonia (0-3) at 7:00 PM

North Star (1-2) vs Omaha South (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Doniphan-Trumbull (1-2) vs Cross County (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Valentine (1-2) vs Centura (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Wood River (3-0) vs Boone Central (1-2) at 7:00 PM

North Platte (0-3) vs Lincoln Northeast (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Lincoln East (2-1) vs Lincoln Southwest (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Aquinas (0-3) vs Raymond Central (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Scottsbluff (3-0) vs Seward (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Lincoln (2-1) vs South Sioux City (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Amherst (2-1) vs St. Paul (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Kearney (2-1) vs Omaha North (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Platteview (3-0) vs Pius X (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Elkhorn South (3-0) vs Grand Island (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Plattsmouth (2-1) vs Lexington (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Hastings (0-3) vs Lincoln Northwest (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Fremont (3-0) vs Columbus (2-1) at 7:00 PM

McCook (2-1) vs Crete (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Norris (3-0) vs Blair (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Northwest (2-1) vs Bennington (2-1) at 7:00 PM

Beatrice (0-3) vs York (1-2) at 7:00 PM

