Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Thursday, September 18. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Nebraska City (0-3) vs Central City (3-0) at 1:30 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic (3-0) vs Superior (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southeast (2-1) vs Norfolk (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Waverly (3-0) vs Elkhorn (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Phillipsburg (1-1) vs Thomas More Prep-Marian (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Norton (0-2) vs Smith Center (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Lyons (1-1) vs Republic County (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Tri County (1-2) vs Sandy Creek (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Newman Grove (0-3) vs David City (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Syracuse (3-0) vs Lincoln Christian (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (0-3) vs Mead (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Arcadia/Loup City (3-0) vs West Holt (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Milford (2-1) vs Fairbury (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine (3-0) vs Lakeview (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Cozad (1-2) vs Chase County (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Chadron (3-0) vs Gothenburg (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Neumann (1-0) vs St. Cecilia (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Ponca (1-2) vs O'Neill (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Scotus (1-2) vs Aurora (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Ord (0-3) vs Broken Bow (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Holdrege (0-3) vs Adams Central (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig (0-2) vs Malcolm (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Kearney Catholic (3-0) vs Minden (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville (0-3) vs Gibbon (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Fillmore Central (1-2) vs Wilber-Clatonia (0-3) at 7:00 PM
North Star (1-2) vs Omaha South (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Doniphan-Trumbull (1-2) vs Cross County (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Valentine (1-2) vs Centura (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Wood River (3-0) vs Boone Central (1-2) at 7:00 PM
North Platte (0-3) vs Lincoln Northeast (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln East (2-1) vs Lincoln Southwest (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Aquinas (0-3) vs Raymond Central (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Scottsbluff (3-0) vs Seward (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln (2-1) vs South Sioux City (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Amherst (2-1) vs St. Paul (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Kearney (2-1) vs Omaha North (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Platteview (3-0) vs Pius X (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Elkhorn South (3-0) vs Grand Island (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Plattsmouth (2-1) vs Lexington (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Hastings (0-3) vs Lincoln Northwest (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Fremont (3-0) vs Columbus (2-1) at 7:00 PM
McCook (2-1) vs Crete (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Norris (3-0) vs Blair (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-1) vs Bennington (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Beatrice (0-3) vs York (1-2) at 7:00 PM
