Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025

Get Lincoln & Hastings area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nebraska high school football season continues Thursday, September 25

Lincoln East squares off against Kearney in a match-up of 3-1 teams.
There are 44 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025

Lincoln Christian (2-2) vs Milford (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southeast (2-2) vs Millard South (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Omaha North (2-2) vs Lincoln Northeast (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Kearney Catholic (4-0) vs Amherst (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 40 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

West Holt (1-3) vs South Loup (1-3) at 2:00 PM

Smith Center (3-0) vs Plainville (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Republic County (2-1) vs Bennington (0-3) at 7:00 PM

Phillipsburg (1-2) vs Beloit (1-2) at 7:00 PM

Southern (1-3) vs Tri County (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Pierce (3-1) vs Scotus (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Wayne (1-3) vs O'Neill (4-0) at 7:00 PM

David City (2-2) vs Twin River (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Minden (1-3) vs Holdrege (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Heartland (0-4) vs Centennial (0-4) at 7:00 PM

St. Cecilia (0-4) vs Wood River (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Gothenburg (4-0) vs Sidney (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Fairbury (0-4) vs Syracuse (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Lakeview (4-0) vs Schuyler (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Broken Bow (1-3) vs Cozad (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Raymond Central (3-1) vs Lincoln Lutheran (3-0) at 7:00 PM

Auburn (0-4) vs Wilber-Clatonia (1-3) at 7:00 PM

St. Paul (0-4) vs Ord (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Chase County (1-3) vs Alliance (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Adams Central (1-3) vs Central City (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Superior (2-2) vs Fillmore Central (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Gibbon (1-3) vs Doniphan-Trumbull (2-2) at 7:00 PM

North Star (2-2) vs Omaha Westview (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Conestoga (1-3) vs Malcolm (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Centura (2-2) vs Grand Island Central Catholic (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Cross County (2-2) vs Boone Central (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southwest (0-4) vs South Sioux City (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Standing Bear (2-2) vs Waverly (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Aquinas (0-4) vs Arlington (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Kearney (3-1) vs Lincoln East (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Aurora (1-3) vs Northwest (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Grand Island (0-4) vs Millard West (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Pius X (2-2) vs Norris (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Seward (2-2) vs Lincoln Northwest (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Lexington (1-3) vs Scottsbluff (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Columbus (3-1) vs North Platte (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Gering (4-0) vs McCook (3-1) at 7:00 PM

York (2-2) vs Crete (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Beatrice (0-4) vs Hastings (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Benson (2-2) vs Lincoln (3-1) at 7:00 PM

