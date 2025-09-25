Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area between Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
Lincoln Christian (2-2) vs Milford (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southeast (2-2) vs Millard South (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha North (2-2) vs Lincoln Northeast (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Kearney Catholic (4-0) vs Amherst (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
West Holt (1-3) vs South Loup (1-3) at 2:00 PM
Smith Center (3-0) vs Plainville (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Republic County (2-1) vs Bennington (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Phillipsburg (1-2) vs Beloit (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Southern (1-3) vs Tri County (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Pierce (3-1) vs Scotus (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Wayne (1-3) vs O'Neill (4-0) at 7:00 PM
David City (2-2) vs Twin River (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Minden (1-3) vs Holdrege (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Heartland (0-4) vs Centennial (0-4) at 7:00 PM
St. Cecilia (0-4) vs Wood River (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Gothenburg (4-0) vs Sidney (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Fairbury (0-4) vs Syracuse (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Lakeview (4-0) vs Schuyler (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Broken Bow (1-3) vs Cozad (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Raymond Central (3-1) vs Lincoln Lutheran (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Auburn (0-4) vs Wilber-Clatonia (1-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Paul (0-4) vs Ord (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Chase County (1-3) vs Alliance (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Adams Central (1-3) vs Central City (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Superior (2-2) vs Fillmore Central (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Gibbon (1-3) vs Doniphan-Trumbull (2-2) at 7:00 PM
North Star (2-2) vs Omaha Westview (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Conestoga (1-3) vs Malcolm (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Centura (2-2) vs Grand Island Central Catholic (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Cross County (2-2) vs Boone Central (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest (0-4) vs South Sioux City (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Standing Bear (2-2) vs Waverly (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Aquinas (0-4) vs Arlington (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Kearney (3-1) vs Lincoln East (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Aurora (1-3) vs Northwest (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Grand Island (0-4) vs Millard West (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Pius X (2-2) vs Norris (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Seward (2-2) vs Lincoln Northwest (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Lexington (1-3) vs Scottsbluff (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Columbus (3-1) vs North Platte (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Gering (4-0) vs McCook (3-1) at 7:00 PM
York (2-2) vs Crete (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Beatrice (0-4) vs Hastings (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Benson (2-2) vs Lincoln (3-1) at 7:00 PM
