A Young Newington Football Squad Looks To Make Postseason For a Third-Straight Year; Nor'Easters Schedule Released
High school football teams across the state of Connecticut have been releasing their schedules recently, and the Newington Nor’Easters football team released theirs earlier this month.
The Nor’Easters will face four playoff teams from a season ago, including an Alliance game matchup against the Class MMM runner-ups Bunnell in Week 2. In total, the Nor’Easters face five new teams in 2026.
Newington will be home for its first two games of the season and play on the road for three of its four final games.
With the team’s schedule released, head coach John Acquavita noted how important quick growth will be this season, as many younger players are filling voids left from last season. Two starters return on offense and only three starters return to the defense.
“Going to be real young, replacing a lot of guys on both sides of the ball,” said Acquavita. “Need to have a dedicated off-season in the weight room, get the most out of summer practice sessions, and really come together during scrimmages.”
Acquavita then spoke about a challenge that each team presents.
“Bunnell has the best player in the state,” said Acquavita. “E.O. Smith is returning a big offensive line. Farmington has a good QB returning, Middletown returns a good core, Simsbury has lots of bodies, with a good QB returning. Bristol Eastern is going to be sneaky good, Plainville returns a lot from a really good offense. Bloomfield has a new coach, always good,Conard always has a big roster, and the Wethersfield rivalry game is always tough.”
Newington Has Made The Postseason In Each Of The Last Two Seasons
The Newington Nor’Easters will be in their fourth season under current head coach John Acquavita. Acquavita was hired prior to the 2023 season, and the Nor’Easters went through growing pains, suffering a 2-8 season.
A year later, the Nor’Easters went 9-1 in the regular season and avenged their regular season loss to Wethersfield in the quarterfinal round of the CIAC Class MM playoffs. They suffered a semifinal loss to Windsor.
This past season, Newington went 8-2 in the regular season and again avenged one of its regular season losses in the playoffs, defeating Middletown in the first round. Like the 2024 season, Newington was eliminated by Windsor in the semifinals.
Nor’Easters Will Be Without Two Top-30 All-State Players From 2025 Season
Each season, some teams lose more than others. Not only will Newington have a new quarterback for a third straight season, but they will also be without two players named Top-30 All-State selections for the 2025 season.
RB/DE Josiah Sims (Franklin Pierce University commit) and LB Heath Weeden were two of the best players in the state last season.
Sims, a two-way starter, rushed for 1,422 yards last season and scored 21 total touchdowns. On defense, he had 68 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a blocked punt.
Weeden led the state in tackles last season with 139 and had 19.5 tackles for loss. Weeden forced three fumbles, had 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.
2026 Newington Schedule
Week 1: VS. E.O. Smith
Week 2: VS. Bunnell (Alliance game)
Week 3: @ Plainville
Week 4: @ Farmington
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: VS. Bloomfield
Week 7: VS. Conard
Week 8: @ Middletown
Week 9: @ Simsbury
Week 10: VS. Bristol Eastern
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: @ Wethersfield