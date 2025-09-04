High School

Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5

Get Lincoln & Hastings area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nebraska high school football season continues Thursday, September 4

Spencer Swaim

There are 40 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Some competitive matchups this weekend include Seward taking on Waverly as well as Norris going on the road to Gretna in a pair of high level Class B matchups.

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

Hershey vs Wood River, 7:00 PM

North Star vs Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM

Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

North Platte vs Lincoln East, 4:30 PM

Freeman vs Tri County, 7:00 PM

Mount Michael Benedictine vs Scotus, 7:00 PM

Minden vs Sidney, 7:00 PM

Mead vs David City, 7:00 PM

Milford vs Louisville, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Christian vs Wilber-Clatonia, 7:00 PM

Thayer Central vs Centennial, 7:00 PM

Gothenburg vs Chase County, 7:00 PM

Central City vs Cozad, 7:00 PM

Broken Bow vs Ogallala, 7:00 PM

Raymond Central vs St. Paul, 7:00 PM

Auburn vs Lincoln Lutheran, 7:00 PM

West Holt vs Central Valley, 7:00 PM

Holdrege vs Alliance, 7:00 PM

Lakeview vs Adams Central, 7:00 PM

Grand Island Central Catholic vs Malcolm, 7:00 PM

Kearney Catholic vs Ord, 7:00 PM

Gordon-Rushville vs O'Neill, 7:00 PM

Fairbury vs Fillmore Central, 7:00 PM

Cross County vs Gibbon, 7:00 PM

Centura vs Doniphan-Trumbull, 7:00 PM

Norfolk Catholic vs Boone Central, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southeast vs Lincoln Southwest, 7:00 PM

Seward vs Waverly, 7:00 PM

Aquinas vs Battle Creek, 7:00 PM

Lincoln vs Omaha Northwest, 7:00 PM

Amherst vs St. Cecilia, 7:00 PM

Grand Island vs Kearney, 7:00 PM

McCook vs Aurora, 7:00 PM

Lexington vs Platteview, 7:00 PM

Hastings vs Northwest, 7:00 PM

Columbus vs Omaha Westside, 7:00 PM

Norris vs Gretna, 7:00 PM

Elkhorn North vs York, 7:00 PM

Pius X vs Blair, 7:00 PM

Crete vs Beatrice, 7:00 PM

Bryan vs Lincoln Northeast, 7:00 PM

