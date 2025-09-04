Lincoln & Hastings Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5
There are 40 games scheduled across the Lincoln & Hastings metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5. You can follow every game live on our Lincoln & Hastings Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Some competitive matchups this weekend include Seward taking on Waverly as well as Norris going on the road to Gretna in a pair of high level Class B matchups.
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
Hershey vs Wood River, 7:00 PM
North Star vs Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Lincoln & Hastings High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
North Platte vs Lincoln East, 4:30 PM
Freeman vs Tri County, 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine vs Scotus, 7:00 PM
Minden vs Sidney, 7:00 PM
Mead vs David City, 7:00 PM
Milford vs Louisville, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian vs Wilber-Clatonia, 7:00 PM
Thayer Central vs Centennial, 7:00 PM
Gothenburg vs Chase County, 7:00 PM
Central City vs Cozad, 7:00 PM
Broken Bow vs Ogallala, 7:00 PM
Raymond Central vs St. Paul, 7:00 PM
Auburn vs Lincoln Lutheran, 7:00 PM
West Holt vs Central Valley, 7:00 PM
Holdrege vs Alliance, 7:00 PM
Lakeview vs Adams Central, 7:00 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic vs Malcolm, 7:00 PM
Kearney Catholic vs Ord, 7:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville vs O'Neill, 7:00 PM
Fairbury vs Fillmore Central, 7:00 PM
Cross County vs Gibbon, 7:00 PM
Centura vs Doniphan-Trumbull, 7:00 PM
Norfolk Catholic vs Boone Central, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southeast vs Lincoln Southwest, 7:00 PM
Seward vs Waverly, 7:00 PM
Aquinas vs Battle Creek, 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs Omaha Northwest, 7:00 PM
Amherst vs St. Cecilia, 7:00 PM
Grand Island vs Kearney, 7:00 PM
McCook vs Aurora, 7:00 PM
Lexington vs Platteview, 7:00 PM
Hastings vs Northwest, 7:00 PM
Columbus vs Omaha Westside, 7:00 PM
Norris vs Gretna, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn North vs York, 7:00 PM
Pius X vs Blair, 7:00 PM
Crete vs Beatrice, 7:00 PM
Bryan vs Lincoln Northeast, 7:00 PM
