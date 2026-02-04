Nebraska High School Football Team Lands New Head Coach
A Nebraska high school football program has found a new leader, tabbing Riley Freeland to lead the team.
According to a report by Nebraska Rural Radio, Gothenburg High School is hiring Freeland to serve as the head football coach. Freeland replaces Craig Haake, who announced his retirement after this past season.
Freeland was the offensive coordinator at Lake Havasu High School in Arizona the past two seasons. The offense broke 14 school records under Freeland’s tutelage, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 71 touchdowns.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Freeland as our next head football coach at Gothenburg High School,” Gothenburg activities director Marc Mroczek said. “His dedication to student-athlete development, both on and off the field, will have a positive impact on our program and our community.
“We are confident he will lead with trust, accountability and discipline.”
Gothenburg experienced plenty of success of Haake, including a playoff appearance this past fall. The Swedes competed in C1 and will be in C2 over the next two seasons.
“Coach Haake built a consistent program for over 34 years, with winning seasons, district titles and a focus on developing tough, disciplined players,” Freeland said. “My goal is to build on the strong foundation that’s already here. I want to invest in our players as true student-athletes while emphasizing a culture of daily competition, proper representation of Gothenburg and preparation for success long after their four years in high school.”
Swedes Won Eight Games Last Year, Return Several Key Pieces
Gothenburg is coming off an 8-2 season that saw them go 4-0 in C1, District 6 play. They fell to Fort Calhoun in the Nebraska high school football playoffs, 20-13.
The Swedes are scheduled to return Braden Ehlers, who had nearly 200 yards passing along with Callen Johnson and Teague Butterfield, who both ran for over 100 yards. Dillon Floyd was one of the top receivers for Gothenburg last year.