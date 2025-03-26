National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Wilde Lake Wildecats or Ord Chanticleers
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Vote below for the No. 4-seeded Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland) or the No. 12-seeded Ord Chanticleers (Nebraska) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the East Union Urchins (Mississippi) or Dayton Dust Devils (Nevada).
The Wildecats beat the Keene Blackbirds (New Hampshire) in Round 1, while the Chanticleers knocked out the Hill City Ringnecks (Kansas).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
4. Wilde Lake Wildecats (Maryland)
The most clever use of the letter E in high school sports history resulted in Wilde Lake having a deceptively unique mascot. There are 743 U.S. high schools that call themselves the Wildcats, and there's only one Wildecats.
12. Ord Chanticleers (Nebraska)
There’s only one Chanticleers in the college ranks (Coastal Carolina), and Ord has the nickname to itself among U.S. high schools. “Chanticleer” is an old English word for “chicken” and a name commonly appearing in old fables.
